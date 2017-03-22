Deal in place for Wolves to sign Andreas Weimann

Wolves have a £1.5million deal in place to buy in-form Andreas Weimann, the Express & Star understands, but no final decision has yet been made on whether he'll permanently move to Molineux.

The on-loan forward has hit goalscoring form, netting two goals in a week to help fire Wolves up the table with three successive victories, writes Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers.

Weimann joined from Derby County from January until the end of the season.

After taking a few games to bed in the Austrian has impressed of late. But it's understood that Wolves will wait until the end of the campaign before deciding whether to sign him on a permanent basis.

It's thought the deal has been agreed between Wolves and Derby and cannot be reneged on by the Rams, despite the fact they've just changed boss with former Blues manager Gary Rowett replacing the sacked Steve McClaren.

But Wolves will wait before electing whether to give the deal the green light in the summer.

Head coach Paul Lambert already knew Weimann well from their Villa days.

Under Lambert, Weimann enjoyed a prolific 2012/13 season in particular, netting 12 in 38 appearances.

After Lambert's departure from Villa Park he fell out of favour and soon moved down a division to join Championship side Derby for a fee believed to be around £2.5m.

The 25-year-old made just 13 league starts for the Rams, who were happy to loan him to Wolves in January.

Since then he's played 13 times in gold and black, scoring away at Liverpool in the FA Cup and in the recent wins over Rotherham and Fulham, the latter two as a central striker.

His performances have earned praised from Lambert, who recently called Weimann a 'freak of nature' for his 'phenomenal' work rate.

Weimann said after the Rotherham win that he'd love to be the man to fire Wolves to Championship safety, but that his future was still up in the air.

He added at the time: "As regards my future, I haven't got a clue as to what's going to happen in the summer.

"I'm here until the end of the season and I want to keep Wolverhampton in the Championship.

"I'm sure we'll sit down at the end of the season with both clubs and whoever and we'll see what's going on.

"I've enjoyed it so far. I've got the football I wanted – that was why I came here, to get more game time so I've enjoyed that bit."