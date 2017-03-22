Coady hails Wolves’ ‘incredible’ frontline

Conor Coady says it’s a pleasure to watch Wolves’ flying forwards in full flow.

Helder Costa, Ivan Cavaleiro, Andreas Weimann and Ben Marshall starred at Craven Cottage on Saturday as Wolves put three past Fulham.

It followed their attacking performance at Brentford five days earlier when Wolves mustered 24 shots on goal.

Coady, who set up Weimann’s goal against the Cottagers just after half-time, said of the quartet: “They did incredible.

“I couldn’t imagine being a fan and watching them, seeing how they move and how they do things.

“You look at Helder Costa, Ivan Cavaleiro and Ben Marshall, I thought they were outstanding.

“Then Andi takes his goal fantastically well.

“Even the boys coming on, you look at Nouha Dicko coming off the bench and running his socks off for the lads and for the club.

“It’s something that we need from everybody, we need to really dig in now.

“It’s a time where we want to keep on picking up points, we want to take this into games after the international break and use it as confidence going forward.

“To watch those boys in full flow like they were was a real pleasure.”

Wolves have enjoyed an impressive – and vital – turnaround in winning three games in a week, following a painful winless run of seven matches in all competitions, which included six defeats.

Coady says 16th-placed Wolves aren’t safe yet.

“No chance,” he said. “It’s about us taking it forward and picking up points moving forward now.

“There are a lot of teams down there at the minute, we want to drag ourselves away and get as high as we possibly can up the table.

“All we can do is concentrate on ourselves, keep on listening to the gaffer going into games and hopefully we’ll keep on picking up those points.

“I think (recent results) shows the character within the team.

“We were in a bad place a couple of weeks ago and we’ve shown real character to come through the last three games.

“They were a tough group of games and ones that we were looking at to try and bounce back through.

“I think we’ve done that.

“I think all three games have been tough and that was something that we had needed to work on.

“To come through this week with three wins was massive.

“The boys are in a decent bit form at the moment.

“It’s shown the character of the boys from where we were a couple of weeks ago to where we

are now.

“It’s something we want to keep building on and the international break has come at the wrong time for us.

“We want to keep on playing, we want to keep momentum going but we’ll enjoy the break now.

“We’ll rest up the legs ready for the next game.”