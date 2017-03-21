Why Andreas Weimann will not shirk the Wolves work

‘Freak of nature’ Andreas Weimann says the harder he works the better he plays – as he warned Wolves are far from safe yet.

Weimann notched his second goal in three games to help Wolves to an impressive 3-1 victory at play-off-chasing Fulham on Saturday.

The on-loan Derby forward says he’s enjoying his football at Wolves after getting the run of games he has craved.

And the man dubbed a ‘freak of nature’ by his boss Paul Lambert last week, for his high work rate, said it had been an excellent week for him and the team.

“It was hugely enjoyable, the whole week has been,” Weimann said. “Getting three wins has been brilliant for us.

“We have been playing well, we just needed that one win, which we got ‘ugly’ against Rotherham.

“The last two games against Brentford and Fulham we’ve played like we have been playing, but we got the wins.

“There’s still a long way to go for us, we’re not anywhere near where we want to be. There are nine more massive games to go.”

Weimann’s left-footed strike just after half-time put Wolves 2-0 up. It followed his winner against Rotherham last week, with both goals scored from the striker position that Weimann prefers.

“It was Coady who cut it back,” Weimann said of his goal.

“I was screaming at (Ben) Marshall who was trying to get there, luckily it came through to me and all I thought was just take a touch and hit it as soon as possible. Luckily it went in.”

Wolves now have a two-week international break to recover before a week of big games against Cardiff, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City

Weimann said the break was welcome. He added: “We worked really hard at Fulham pressing as much as we could and then sitting back and working hard. It was a tough game so we all need a few days to relax now.

“I’ve always tried to work hard, I think that’s when I play better – the harder I work the better I play. I enjoyed playing through the middle, I’m happy I got another goal.”