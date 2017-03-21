Freedom! Wolves let off the leash

In-form frontman Andreas Weimann says being let off the leash by Paul Lambert paid off for Saturday’s big win at Fulham.

Wolves went into the two-week international break on a high with a 3-1 victory to make it nine points from their last three games.

Austrian international Weimann scored his third goal for the club and regularly threatened in a front four that also included Helder Costa, Ivan Cavaleiro and Ben Marshall.

Weimann said the freedom offered by boss Lambert was key.

“The manager said that us four were going to win us the game if we performed and it came off,” he said.

“He said for us four just to play with freedom, do what you’re good at, do what you want to do, interchange positions and play with freedom. It paid off.

“We felt confident that with the front four we could get goals. I managed to get one and Cav did, plus Helder got two assists.”

Wolves now have the fifth best away record in the Championship, but the 22nd worst home record.

Weimann, who revealed his happiness at being fully match fit again, said Wolves had players better suited to being on the road.

“I’m really feeling match fit again,” the forward added. “I played 90 minutes for the past four games, pretty much. I’m feeling fit, I’m happy that I’m playing and scoring.

“I think with the players we’ve got it suits us better, we can play on the counter-attack because of the pace we’ve got up front.

“At Fulham we knew they’d play a high line so our game plan was to put the ball in behind as soon as we got it, so we could turn and chase them. It worked brilliantly.

“Maybe that suits us a bit better than playing at home.

“They had more possession than us but they didn’t have many chances.

“We said before the game we’d press them but if they got possession make sure we were tight in midfield so they couldn’t pass through us. We did that.

“I can’t think of many shots they had on goal.”