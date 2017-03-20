Wolves' David Edwards can end Twitter exile after nightmare run ends

David Edwards believes Wolves' team spirit got them through their nightmare run – as he revealed he can finally log on to social media again.

Wolves won their third game in a row when beating Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The three points saw them jump to 16th in the table with their survival prospects hugely boosted by a perfect week of results.

And Edwards, who netted a career-high 10th goal of the season, said: "Ten out of 12 points is huge for the club and it's when we really needed it.

"It's been really tough. As a senior member of the team you do feel a lot more responsibility. The good thing is we've always stayed out the bottom three – mentally that's important.

"To get that breathing space now at five points and we've still got a game in hand, I think we've shown real character to come through it.

"There was a time when it could have gone the other way. Credit to everyone in that dressing room, we've got a really good team ethic in there and a good team spirit which has dragged us through.

"It was a huge win against Rotherham, I know we took quite a lot of criticism on the back of that game, but we won, that was all that mattered, and it gave us the platform to come to these two away games and play the way that suits us.

"It's a lot more difficult to do that at home, we're naturally a counter attacking team. Away from home we can do that and look at our best.

"It's coming good but there's a lot of work to do, we've got a huge week when we come back from the international break.

"If we do have a good week hopefully it puts us in a position to have an emotion-free end to the season."

The Welsh international recently because the first player in the Championship to make 100 tackles in 2016/17. However that still wasn't enough to stop him getting stick from supporters – so he's had a self-imposed Twitter break...until now.

"I deleted my Twitter app a few weeks ago," he said. "It wasn't good for my zen or my positive energy when you're getting hammered every week.

"I thought I'd stay off it. The last stat I read, someone tweeted me saying Dave Edwards is the first player in the Championship to make 100 tackles, and as you click on it you see the first reply – and it's off a Wolves fan – saying "it's only because his second touch is a tackle".

"I've got to take that with a pinch of salt. But it's nice to get these games and I can get my Twitter app back now! A bit more positivity, hopefully.

"I base my game around pressing so if I can win that ball back that's important.

"When you've got players like we have up front you do need someone to win the ball and give it to better players. I've always said that. I like to try and create but I'm not going to be the player who splits open defences. If I can win the ball and give it to players who can, I'm happy with that."

Edwards' previous best goal tally was nine in the 2013/14 League One title-winning season. However he hadn't netted since scoring twice in the 3-1 win at Barnsley in late January.

He admitted the seven-week goal drought had played on his mind, but he was delighted to reach double figures and hopes for a few more because the season ends.

"It's double figures for the first time since I was about 15 I think!" Edwards said.

"Me personally, it feels like forever since I scored at Barnsley. It's a personal barrier that I've broken through – hopefully I can go on and get a few more.

"It's been a great season, I always set myself a target of 10, I've come close a few times and after that Barnsley I thought yes this is definitely my season.

"You always have a mental ceiling put in place and for me to push through that is huge.

"In February it didn't go to plan, although I've still been getting chances. I had a good chance at Brentford. It's a huge mental barrier cleared, hopefully it opens the floodgates and I can score a few more.

"More recently, after the run of defeats, I was starting to think the goals are drying up. Me and Helder had a really good spell through December and January and it was important we got scoring again.

"The last few weeks it's played on my my mind a little bit. I needed a goal like that, where I couldn't miss! Helder did all the hard work. My name's on the scoresheet but it's Helder Costa's work."