Wolves are 'so lucky' to have Helder Costa

Wolves are lucky to have a player of Helder Costa's quality at the club, David Edwards believes.

Edwards was the beneficiary of more Costa magic against Fulham on Saturday when the winger set up his second goal of the game with a blistering run and pass.

Both the Welsh international and boss Paul Lambert heaped praised on the £13million man after his match-winning Craven Cottage contribution.

Edwards said: "Helder Costa...I wax lyrical about him every week but he's a top, top player.

"We're so lucky at this football club to have a player of that quality.

"His work rate for the first goal when he's put in on a plate for (Ivan) Cavaleiro and he's done exactly the same for me.

"He really deserved a goal, but as a winger he's happy with the assists I suppose."

Lambert utilised Cavaleiro in a number 10 role and he and compatriot Costa combined to great effect, especially for the first goal.

The Wolves said of Costa: "He's not bad is he? The guy was on fire for months, he had a little dip like any footballer in the world and he's come back and been absolutely outstanding.

"Him and Cavaleiro, their link up for the goal was excellent.

"We've found a position for Cavaleiro that could hurt teams. If you take away his defensive duty - and yes you might have to give something up somewhere else on the pitch - you're asking him to make things happen and go and score. I'd rather take the risk than not.

"I'll never curtail anybody, when you've got talented players let them go and play."

Wolves' next challenge is to transform their excellent away form to Molineux.

They host Cardiff and Nottingham Forest in successive matches after the international break. And Edwards believes that their dangerous front four can improve the team's home struggles.

"I played at 10 on Tuesday night and it's a very different 10 to how people play," he added. "I think having a front four like we did today will help us at Molineux.

"It's been hard to get results there. We can't play like we have at Ipswich, Brentford and Fulham. Even if we won there'd be a few restless fans if we were sitting back.

"We need to find the right way to do it. I think when you play four top quality creative players like that it might be the way forward.

"It's up to the manager but fans would be enthusiastic about turning up at Molineux and seeing those four. Plus Jon and Nouha on the bench, Zyro, Graham and Joe Mason back soon...it's exciting times.

"If we have a solid six behind that and let those front four play, hopefully that's the tonic we need at Molineux to improve our home form, because that's what has cost us this year."