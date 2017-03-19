Verdict: Fans in shock as Wolves win again

Our Wolves fans can barely believe it as Paul Lambert's team win their third in a row.

Russ Cockburn

What's your verdict on the match? Well, they say a week is a long time in football don’t they. If you had told me after the Rotherham game last week we’d have taken six points from difficult trips to Brentford and Fulham, I would have questioned whether you should be free to roam the streets of Wolverhampton.

However, in typical ‘Wolves’ style we overturned footballing logic and produced two of our best performances of the season. Not surprisingly, it has coincided with the return of Cav, Weimann discovering the type of form that made him such a threat for Villa and Lambert, taking a look at the ‘man in the mirror’ and realising he’s probably better off attacking than trying to keep a clean sheet.

It was a real ‘thriller’ at Craven Cottage yesterday as we went toe-to-toe with one of the best footballing teams in the division, in fact you’d have to be a ‘smooth criminal’ to argue we didn’t merit the three points.

Cav, in more of a number 10 role, provided craft, guile and a genuine threat, whereas Costa was back to his imperious best, twisting and turning like the River Thames we’d drank by earlier to cause his full-back all sorts of problems.

They were ably backed up by a midfield of Edwards, Evans and Marshall, who – despite only having 30 per cent possession – provided decent service and valuable protection to the back four. The latter, after a poor start, is really showing us why Lambert signed him...he may not be able to run, but the lad can play (courtesy of @beckleym1).

A few weeks back I said I didn’t think Weimann could be the lone striker, what do I know? The performance yesterday was full of movement, good link-up play, work-rate and a beautifully taken goal. In fact, it was that good my mate even dropped his beer he was trying to smuggle back into the stand.

All three goals were very well worked and shows what a difference good delivery can make. You really can’t ‘beat it’.

The goals also came at the right time, especially the third from Edwards as it basically took the sting out of Fulham when they were looking more ominous than the price tag of a pack of tea bags at Harrods.

So this time last week I was dusting down my pub guide to League One. Today, I’m looking at League One and hoping Fleetwood can come up so I can tick off a new ground. We’re not safe yet, but with two winnable games against Cardiff and Forest to come survival doesn’t look that far away.

We’ll need to avoid the Molineux form that has cursed us so far, perhaps we could ask Bilston Town if we could play there for a few games?

Who played well - and who didn't impress? It’s never normally ‘black or white’ with him, but the local lad from Brierley Hill had one of his best games in ages. Alongside Hause he marshalled the back four superbly and put his body on the line when making block after block…it’s probably his sort of game, but credit where credit is due.

Costa was a real joy to watch and I’m sure we’ll look back and realise how lucky we are to have him playing for our team. The way he drifts past players, makes space for himself and then picks the right ball more times than not, he just can’t stop till the Wolves fans get enough.

Peter Abbott (London Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? Let's get this out of the way first and foremost - this was a stonking good win against the best footballing sides we've come up against in a long while.

Fulham's pretty passing game was defended stoutly by Wolves in the first half hour resulting in them having few, if any, goal chances.

Ignoring the obvious colour clash (and I abhor us ever needing a changed strip) with their goalkeeper, Costa's persistence set up Cavaleiro and we were away.

Then there was a great start to the second half in feeding Weimann exactly where he wanted the ball for the second goal.

Fulham picked up the pace after getting back into game (unlucky deflection against Ikeme) and a good move then bringing on Saiss.

Costa was there again to set up super Dave Edwards to score his 10th of the season (he held up both hands to the away end to confirm) from almost the same spot as when Weimann scored. Wolves were home and dry, three wins in a week and a happy international break before two home games.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Costa's assists sway my decision however the whole team played their part and I've no problem in also singling out Evans and Hause for particular praise.

Rob Cartwright

What's your verdict on the match? This really was the ultimate away day experience.

Comfortable train was on time, stumbled across a fantastic pub with a beer festival on (at this point was contemplating staying in said pub all day!), lovely walk along the Thames and Bishop's Park to the ground. To top it all, a performance to be proud of.

This was a deserved victory with some great goals and a forward line that looked capable of taking on the best. The packed away end responded, creating lots of noise, it was more like a FA Cup quarter final than a league game. Yes, it meant that much to us.

Lambert picked the correct front three and how well they responded. We looked sharp, fast and took the game to Fulham straight from kick off. Things were looking good - we could see a definite game plan, and we could see it working too.

I felt we really dominated the first half and went in deservedly 1-0. Costa produced a little magic for Cavaleiro to score.

Shout out for Edwards who picked out Coady making a run from about 40 yards. Coady made a perfect cross for Weimann to get the second at just the right time, after the break.

We were then under pressure for around 15 minutes, probably suffering from shock! The defence didn't look totally at ease, but to be fair to them they stayed solid bar an unfortunate deflection off Doherty from a long range shot. Game on.

Lambert made good subs with 20 or so to go. He replaced tired legs with fresh ones and another sparkling run and cross from Costa to Edwards who slotted home and sealed victory. We looked in control from this point on and saw out time with ease.

What a seven days we've had. It makes all the vitriol following the Rotherham game a bit questionable, to say the least! Three wins in a week and I think the team is still improving.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? The front three were immense. Costa terrorised the Fulham defence and neither full back could get anywhere near him. Such good control with both feet.

The midfield all did their job well. They kept McDonald quiet and it was a nice change for an ex player not to score! He was subbed at half time. Not aware of any injury.

The whole team contributed to this victory and no one should be singled out for giving less than a fine performance.