Fulham 1 Wolves 3 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after an impressive 3-1 win at Fulham.

Carl Ikeme

A solid presence. Only four shots on target from Fulham - and he could do nothing for their goal. Ikeme wasn't unduly stretched but he dealt with crosses and was quickly off his line when he needed to be. 7/10

Conor Coady

After a couple of weeks in and out the side he's put in two good performances. Bombed up and down that right flank. And it was his cross that teed up the second goal for Weimann. Had his doubters last season, but he's stepped things up this campaign and is a valuable squad member. 7/10

Danny Batth

Will have been touch and go as to whether he got the nod ahead of Williamson, but he rewarded his manager's faith. Threw his body at the ball on a number of occasions and was a commanding presence. Shanked a clearance in the build-up to the goal but otherwise he was near faultless. 8/10

Kortney Hause

A run in the team is really benefitting him - and Wolves. Looks far more assured and composed. A couple of vital interceptions and headers in the first half when things were tight. Distribution has markedly improved too and he is panicking less and less. 8/10

Matt Doherty

Formed an effective partnership with Marshall down the left. Wasn't shy in getting forward, particularly in the first half, and he was steady defensively. 7/10

Lee Evans

Wolves only saw 30 per cent of the ball so it wasn't a day for Evans to dictate play from midfield, but in the first half he moved it briskly and helped get Wolves moving in an end-to-end game. Gave the back four good protection, keeping his discipline. Shirt is surely his to lose now. International break comes at a bad time for him. 7/10

David Edwards

Similarly disciplined to Evans, helping to restrict space for Fulham's marauding midfielders (including Kevin McDonald, who was withdrawn at half time). Gets a point more than his midfield partner for his contribution to two goals - he sent a sumptuous ball over the top for Coady for the second, and then broke forward to tap home the third from Costa's cross. It was his 10th goal of the campaign, a career high. 8/10

Helder Costa

Welcome back, Helder. After a few lean weeks the Portuguese midfielder has produced two match-winning performances in London. Great determination to shrug off his defender before teeing up Cavaleiro, and then showed pace, control and awareness for the Edwards strike that sealed the points. Gave young Sessegnon a schooling. A constant threat all afternoon and the only thing missing was a goal. If he plays like this for the rest of the season then Wolves won't be relegated, it's as simple as that. 9/10

Ivan Cavaleiro

Utilised in a free number 10 role and boy did he enjoy it. Looked 'on it' from the off and he loved linking with Costa. A menace to the Fulham defence and scored his fifth goal of the season. Cavaleiro missed every game of Wolves' horrible recent losing run. If he'd been fit they surely wouldn't have gone pointless. 8/10

Ben Marshall

His £1.2m fee is looking more of a bargain by the week. Played slightly deeper on the left in the first half to cater for Cavaleiro's lack of defensive duties and he did a fine job of protecting Doherty. Oozes class in possession. Forced a good early save from Button when he cut in from the right. 7/10

Andreas Weimann

Two starts in the number nine position...and two goals. Didn't rush his goal - picked his spot and finished emphatically with his left foot. Worked tremendously hard (Lambert called him a 'freak of nature' for his work ethic last week) and interchanged nicely with his fellow forwards. Three goals in Wolves colours now and you'd predict more in the next nine games with the technique and eye for goal he possesses. Sign him up. 8/10

Substitutes

Nouha Dicko (for Cavaleiro, 61)

With Cavaleiro tiring Dicko was sent on to defend from the front with the score at 2-1 and he did exactly that. 6/10

Romain Saiss (for Marshall, 68)

Shored things up in midfield as Wolves kept Fulham at bay with relative ease. Kept things simple. 6/10

George Saville (for Costa, 79)

The game was dead at this point and Saville helped close it out. 6/10

Subs not used: Lonergan, Williamson, Gibbs-White, Bodvarsson.