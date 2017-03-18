Wolves' Matt Doherty reaches goal target - set by Benik Afobe

Matt Doherty has already met a goal target for the season – set by former Wolves striker Benik Afobe.

The Irishman netted Wolves' equalising goal at Brentford on Tuesday evening.

And Doherty revealed that his good friend Afobe, who left Wolves for Bournemouth a year ago, challenged him to score five this season – a number he's now reached.

However the 25-year-old, despite playing at left-back for more than a year, still feels he's playing out of position on the left flank.

"My goal target was 15!" he joked. "No, I didn't have a target. I always think with the way I play I'm going to get chances or goals.

"I think Benik gave me a target of five at the start of the season and 10 assists. I've got the goals, I've got five or six assists so it's been a productive season for me on the attacking front.

"I'm delighted with five goals. I've missed a few chances as well, so I could have had a couple more.

"From left back I shouldn't have really been in the box (for the Brentford goal), but striker's instinct told me to squeeze in at the back! I gambled and it went my way. That's what happens when you take a chance sometimes.

"I'm pleased, especially seen as I'm still out of position. I still see it that way. I think I've improved at left back. But when I played right back against Ipswich it took me a half to get going.

"There is a difference. When I went to left back I was a bit unsure, and now going back to right back, it's just different.

"I don't know what I am...I'm a full back!"

Another good friend of Doherty's, George Saville, played three in a row at left back before Doherty return there at Brentford.

How does the he feel Saville did? "He did very well – he's a left back. He was left back when he was younger, that's where he started off at Reading.

"George can be a fine left back, I suspect that's where he'll finish up. But not just yet, he needs to give me a few more years!"

Saville first featured at left back for Wolves when Doherty was dropped for the trip to Reading – the first time he hasn't stared a league game since late 2015.

"I was on a nice run, I wanted to play every game this season," he added.

"Sometimes when you come out it can give you a chance to recharge your batteries and think about why you're out the team and what you can work on.

"There were times I was feeling a bit leggy, especially with Saturday-Tuesdays quite often.

"There's obviously a reason you're coming out – it's how you react to it.

"(Me and the gaffer) had a chat and he told me the reasons and I was fine. I knew against Burton and a couple of games I wasn't fully my best. It was his decision, I respect that, and it was probably the right decision."

The Griffin Park victory had boosted confidence ahead of today's tough-looking trip to Craven Cottage.

Doherty said despite leaving it late the Brentford victory was well deserved. And he's confident of another positive away result today.

"It would have summed us up if we'd lost 1-0 at Brentford," he said.

"I missed a sitter, Nouha missed a sitter...we had really good chances and it just wouldn't go in.

"It took somebody to miss at the near post and somebody to gamble for it to happen for us.

"Once we got the goal I thought we'd go on to win it. We played so well – it was the right result.

"We've done quite well at Fulham in the past couple of seasons.

"They play nice, open football which is good to watch, but they give you chances. We're quite good away from home so we'll be looking to break them and get the lead. We're quite good when we have the lead, we're difficult to break down.

"We're going there to win."