Wolves blog: Wolves have created some breathing space

What a difference a week makes.

From six straight losses to three games unbeaten, with seven points from nine...writes Wolves blogger Tom Tracey.

No, Wolves have probably not completely turned a corner to go on an unbeaten run for the rest of the season, but what they have done is create some breathing space for themselves.

Wolves are now four points and four places above the Championship relegation zone with a game in hand, barring an unlikely win for Bristol City against Huddersfield.

The game in hand, which will now be the penultimate home game, could have a huge say in the title race for Huddersfield.

Wolves’ goal difference, which stands at minus four, is better than any of their other relegation rivals, with only Bristol City on minus seven coming close.

Incidentally, fifth-placed Reading remarkably have a goal difference of zero, having conceded two more goals than Wolves.

Wolves’ win against Rotherham last weekend was a horrible viewing. They found no way through Rotherham, who sat deep and made the pitch very small.

One talking point was Saiss dropping deep, which caused the Wolves defence to stretch very wide. I do think this tactic could work in future but it needs the correct full-backs who offer pace and desire to get forward.

Saville and Coady did not have this and it led to Wolves passing the ball back and forth across the back five like a pendulum, unable to find any opening.

If Doherty and Iorfa were used, this tactic could have given Wolves to ability to go around Rotherham and into better goal scoring positions, something which was needed as Wolves only threatened from set pieces.

However, a link up from Paul Lambert’s two signings, Marshall and Weimann, gave Wolves the goal they managed to cling on to in order to gain a vital but gruesome win.

Against Brentford, arguably Wolves best front four played together for around a dozen minutes.

In those minutes, Wolves turned a loss into a victory with a front four of Marshall, Cavaleiro, Costa and Weimann.

A team with that front line should not be anywhere near the bottom three which looks the strongest since the disbandment of Dicko, Afobe and Sako.

Particularly after the international break, Wolves’ fortunes will likely take a sharp upturn if those players are all fit to start in matches.

Wolves face one last tough task before the break, an away trip to playoff-hopefuls Fulham.

Only Newcastle have scored more goals than Fulham, with the eight-goal thriller at Molineux contributing to their total.

They were pegged back at the death at home to Blackburn in midweek after twice leading, which will give some hope to Wolves.

Most people of an old gold and black persuasion would happily take a point from Craven Cottage, where Fulham have drawn their last two games.

For now, at least, games are no longer ‘must win’, but it would be nice to take the pressure off and climb out of the relegation battle.