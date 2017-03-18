Paul Lambert: Wolves have to be ruthless

“No let up” is the message from boss Paul Lambert as Wolves look to build on consecutive victories and start looking up the Championship table.

Lambert was taking his team to face play-off-chasing Fulham at Craven Cottage today on the back of earning seven points from three matches.

Tuesday’s last-gasp victory at Brentford moved Wolves up to 18th and within sight of overtaking Ipswich and Blues in an increasingly tight relegation battle.

And Lambert wants his team to be ‘ruthless’ as they bid to secure safety as soon as possible.

“I want to look up (the table),” he said. “We know the position we’re in, but that result the other night probably gave a few teams a fright.

“That’s what can happen. One or two results and you find yourself catapulting up the league. And we’ve still got another game in hand.

“It’s tight. If you look at us and Brentford...there’s five points in it.

“There’s no let up, you have to be relentless and ruthless. And for me we’re playing well.”

Meanwhile the Wolves boss has praised January signings Andreas Weimann and Ben Marshall for their contributions in recent weeks.

After taking a few weeks to get up to speed both players have started adding goals and assists, with Marshall coming off the bench to see up Tuesday’s crucial equaliser at Griffin Park.

Lambert said of the pair: “They’ve been excellent.

“We could only bring two lads in (in January) but what they’ve done is brilliant. Weimann’s work rate is phenomenal, he’s a freak of nature the way his stamina is.

“Ben obviously scored at Reading, his assist level is really high, which I knew it would be because of the way he plays. The ball for the equaliser at Brentford was a terrific cross.”