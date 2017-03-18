Paul Lambert lauds Wolves after third successive victory

Paul Lambert said Wolves surpassed their Brentford performance after making it three wins from three against Fulham.

Goals from Ivan Cavaleiro, Andreas Weimann and David Edwards gave Lambert's team a deeply impressive 3-1 victory at Craven Cottage.

The three points lifted Wolves to 16th in the Championship table, five points clear of the drop zone with a game in hand.

And Lambert enthused: "Tuesday night we were exceptional but I thought today we surpassed it.

"I said before I think Fulham are the best footballing team in the league, but coming here at a really difficult place the game plan was incredible how it worked.

"We were a threat the whole game."

Lambert came under fire after overseeing a winless run of seven games, which included six defeats, but he insisted he hadn't been feeling the pressure.

And the boss said nothing had changed in the way Wolves had approached matches in their recent excellent run.

When asked what had made the difference, he said: "See if I could invent something I'd tell you and make myself look good!

"It's not rocket science. All that was missing was the finishing. Was there a clear message to change? No there wasn't. You can't keep dominating matches and not get the rewards, it doesn't stack up.

"It's funny, you get the usual nonsense when a new manager comes into the club.

"You get one or two results, you go and beat Liverpool and Stoke and everyone thinks you're great, you lose a few and everyone wants you out. I never get too high or low. But I never once felt under stress because I knew how well we were playing. I saw the stats coming in and the only thing missing was goals.

"Now, everything seems to be back on track.

"You keep the belief and you keep the feeling of the place upbeat, keep doing the same things. And then all of a sudden it clicks.

"The running stats on Tuesday were through the roof. We had 57 penalty area entries on Tuesday, which I've never seen before, and the running stats were so high and will be the same today.

"I've never once questioned their commitment, because my god, they absolutely work their pan in - that's a Scottish phrase - every single week.

"It's big credit to them."

After successive wins on the road Wolves now possess the fifth best away record in the Championship.

Does Lambert think Wolves are better suited to play away from home? "I hope not," he replied.

"If you've got any aspirations of doing well as a football club you make sure your home form is good.

"I think teams fear us when they come to our place and sit in, which is their prerogative. We have to find a way to unlock it."

Helder Costa starred at Craven Cottage with two assists, while Cavaleiro thrived in a free role behind the front three.

Lambert said of Costa: "He's not bad is he? The guy was on fire for months, he had a little dip like any footballer in the world and he's come back and been absolutely outstanding.

"Him and Cavaleiro, their link up for the goal was excellent.

"We've found a position for Cavaleiro that could hurt teams. If you take away his defensive duty - and yes you might have to give something up somewhere else on the pitch - you're asking him to make things happen and go and score. I'd rather take the risk than not.

"I'll never curtail anybody, when you've got talented players let them go and play."