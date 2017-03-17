Paul Lambert: Mike Williamson must prove his fitness

Mike Williamson has to prove his fitness if he’s to stay at Wolves beyond this season, Paul Lambert has stated.

The centre-half recently returned to action after a 14-month lay-off and has made three appearances, but is out of contract at the end of this season.

The 33-year-old was rested for Tuesday night’s win at Brentford owing to not yet being ready for matches in quick succession. But in the games he has played – Stoke and Reading away plus Rotherham at home – the former Newcastle man has impressed boss Lambert.

Lambert said of the next two months for Williamson: “He has to prove his fitness and sustain it. He knows that.

“He’s not a young player coming through learning the ropes, he knows exactly the game and how he wants to play it and how his body feels.”

Williamson joined from Newcastle in January 2016 for £200,000 but didn’t feature for more than a year owing to complicated hamstring and tendon injuries.

But Lambert, who worked with the defender when he was managing Wycombe Wanderers, has been impressed with the leadership Williamson brings to the squad and is keen to make good use of it.

The Wolves boss added: “Whether he can do half-a-dozen games in a row I’m not sure, because the length of time he’s been out is huge. I think he can get away with one or two games, whether he can do back-to-back is a big thing for him at the minute after so long out.

“You can get away with him at Reading or Stoke, but the problem is when someone’s been out for that length of time you tend to find they get little niggles elsewhere, although his main injury feels good, because the muscle aren’t trained. It’s the exact same with Nouha (Dicko), he had a bad injury and no pre-season. For a footballer not to have a pre-season is a big thing because you’re not conditioned.

“Those two lads have had really bad injuries, but you will get away with it sporadically I think.

“(The odd) games, you can get away with him, whether he can do six or seven (in a row) we’ll have to see.”