Fulham v Wolves: Ivan Cavaleiro has got magic touch

Paul Lambert believes taking the shackles off Ivan Cavaleiro can make him a game-changer for Wolves.

The Portuguese winger recently returned to action following six weeks out with a knee injury.

He starred from the bench in Tuesday night's crucial 2-1 victory at Brentford, setting up compatriot Helder Costa's 89th minute winner.

And Lambert, speaking ahead of tomorrow's trip to Fulham, believes 23-year-old Cavaleiro is a better player when he doesn't have to worry about defending.

"I think Cavaleiro one of those lads that if you take away the defensive duties you get the best out of him," the Scot said on Friday morning.

"He definitely changed the game when he came on at Brentford, he was terrific. He’s got that magic where he can hurt the opposition.

"He’s just back from injury but his contribution was telling, his cross for Helder was outstanding.

"I thought Dave Edwards...the mileage he covers in a game is incredible. He actually wins the tackle in the middle of the pitch for the second goal. His energy levels are important to us.

"But the attacking lads are vital. We’ve got so many attacking options. Sometimes that can leave you open at the other end, but they’re playing well and are full of confidence, so you let them go and play and be free."

The Fulham clash will be Wolves' eighth fixture since February 11.

It's been a hectic few weeks - and Lambert is grateful a break is around the corner. But before then, he's backing his team to give high-flying Fulham a good game tomorrow.

"I think the break comes at a nice time," he said. "Some will go away with their international teams and some will get a break which they probably need. If we can get something from this game we go into the break in a good way.

"For Fulham are the best footballing team in the league. It’s a difficult game. The game at our place was incredible, 4-4, it’s bizarre. That’s the way we play and that’s the way they play.

"The game’s we’ve performed in is when teams have come and given us a game and come out and played.

"We go there with a lot of confidence after the other night. If we do what we did on Tuesday – it’s a different game and challenge – we’ll certainly be in the game."

Ben Marshall was being assessed today after only being fit enough for a place on the bench at Brentford, while Richard Stearman is ineligible to face his parent club.

Looking further ahead, Joe Mason, Jordan Graham and Silvio are all nearing a return. Mason is set to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the international break.

Lambert said: "We’ll have a look at Ben today, with his dead leg. Ben’s been one of our best players in the past few weeks. Everyone else, apart from Richard Stearman who can’t play, is fine.

"Joe is hopefully back next week – we'll get a game arranged for him with one or two others.

"If he comes through that he’ll be okay. Touch wood he’ll be alright.

"Silvio's not trained with us, he’s only done little bits fleetingly, he’s doing okay but having a broken metatarsal is no great injury as it needs to be totally healed.

"(The friendly game) might be a bit early for Jordan but he’s doing alright."