E&S Football Podcast - Wolves galloping towards the Cottage

Listen to Episode 31 of the E&S Football Podcast as Nathan Judah is joined by Tim Spiers for a Wolves special

The boys assess a crazy week for the Molineux men which resulted in six precious points

Paul Lambert's future is discussed in detail and we preview the trip to Fulham.

The latest twitter trolls are called out in the popular new section, 'Abuse of the Week.'

And as always we have Rickie Lambert watch,'Massive in..,' predictions and more.

Email us at podcast@expressandstar.co.uk or tweet us at @ES_podcast1 with all your burning questions and opinions.