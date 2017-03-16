Steve Bull: Time for Paul Lambert to find his best Wolves XI

Talk about a strange – but very good – week with two massive victories.

The Rotherham game was one of the worst I’ve ever seen in my life.

Like thousands of fans, I was very baffled we hadn’t got a recognised front man on the pitch. We’ve been lacking goals and that didn’t seem like the solution. Luckily it came off.

There were boos at full time in what was a strange atmosphere of relief and frustration – I’ve never heard anything like it in all the years I’ve been at Molineux.

Sometimes you play well and lose a game, but sometimes you have to play horribly and win the game.

And then at Brentford on Tuesday we go and play really well and earn a deserved win, even if we did leave it a little late! The substitutes came on and made a difference and I think Paul Lambert now needs to fix on his best XI to keep us in the league.

He got some of the old faithfuls like Danny Batth, Matt Doherty and Lee Evans back in the team and that will have made a difference. The table looks better (not as healthy as we’d all like it to be) but fingers crossed, we’ve got some momentum.

There was a big turnout for my old friend Steve “Smithy” Smith’s funeral on Wednesday. It was a great send-off for a much-loved man.