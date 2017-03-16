Are you a Wolves superfan?

We are on the lookout for a Wolves superfan yet again – and it could be you joining the Wolves squad to be honoured at their glittering end-of-season awards night. Tony Cowley, from the Isle of Man, won the competition last year and received his trophy from captain Danny Batth. Could it be you in 2017?

If you know someone who has gone to extreme levels to support the club they love, we want to hear from you.

Once again we’re looking to honour a Wolves fanatic at this season’s End of Season Awards, which take place at Telford International Centre on Tuesday May 9.

Our winner will receive a trophy and have their story told in front of hundreds of fellow fans – as well as the entire Wolves first-team squad – at the glittering annual ceremony.

We want to hear about diehard Wolves fans who have gone above and beyond for the gold and black cause.

Whoever scoops the prestigious accolade will follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Tony Cowley

He received the gong after the Express & Star judges were won over by his extreme devotion, having followed Wolves home and away for the past 50 years despite living in the Isle of Man.

Tony gets up at 5am on a matchday, flies to Liverpool and then either boards a train of drives a hire car to the stadium.

Or there’s the option of a two-day boat journey. Yet from 1974 to 1986 Tony didn’t miss a single match.

He’s also named two of his four children after Wolves players – Stephen, after Bully, and Robbie, after Robbie Dennison.

Prior to the 4-1 win against Scunthorpe United at Molineux on August 31, 1987, Tony and wife Karen agreed that whoever scored first for Wolves that day, their child would be given the first name of that player.

“I flew over for the match on the morning and we said whoever scores the first goal for Wolves, that’s the name,” Tony said.

“Bully scored the first goal so it was back to the Isle of Man on the Monday night into the maternity ward and we said Stephen.

“BBC television came over to the Isle of Man once and did a feature on Grandstand that Bob Wilson was presenting.

“The guy on the flight back said something about whether I would still be going and that was 1982, so I think he’d be a bit surprised to find out I’m still coming now.”

Entries are now open and all you need to do is contact us in writing to the Sports Editor, Express & Star, 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1ES with your nomination and reasons. You can also nominate online at www.expressandstar.com, via email at sports@expressandstar.co.uk or contact us via Twitter and our Facebook page.

Supporters can nominate themselves or someone else.

n Please include your name, address and telephone number with your suggestion and their contact details, explaining why you think they deserve the award. There is no age limit.

Nominations must reach us by March 30 and nominees must be free to attend Wolves’ End of Season Awards at Telford International Centre on Tuesday evening, May 9.

The prize is two VIP places on the Express & Star table that night, as well as a trophy to be presented on stage.

The nominees should also be available to take part in a short film with the playing squad in Wolverhampton during early April (date to be confirmed).