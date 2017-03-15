Verdict: Fans hail Wolves after huge win

Our fans are in high spirits after Wolves finally combine a good performance with a victory.

Russ Cockburn

What's your verdict on the match? Terrace celebrations, a last minute winner and three major points in the fight against relegation...a pretty decent night out in the Chino capital of the UK.

This was a much improved performance from Saturday and even before we staged the dramatic late comeback, we looked a lot more fluid in our attacking play, with tempo and a good deal of heart.

Dicko was back to his old self, winning balls he shouldn’t and linking play impressively, so much so that Super Dave should really have quelled his doubters (led by @jasonj1987 on twitter).

The midfield three (which received a widespread groan pre kick-off) harassed, supported our more creative players and, in Lee Evans, had someone who can play that killer pass. Admittedly he murders most of them, but every now and again he gets in the groove and can actually dictate the tempo of a game...something we rarely see at Molineux.

Again we couldn’t capitalise on good play and being in charge of the game and the ‘kick in the proverbials’ presented itself after a well worked move, combined with Saville not tracking his man, ended up with the ball in the back of the net and an impending sense of déjà vu.

Second half started pretty much the same as the first, with Wolves pressing and pressing. The big question here was whether we could muster something that could actually hurt Brentford, rather than us just being plucky losers who huffed and puffed without creating any really good opportunities.

This all changed when Costa remembered he was a supposed world beater and not Robbie Slater and he sprung into life with a lovely dinked pass for Dicko to hit the bar and Saville to hit Twickenham.

Then came the arrival of Cavaleiro, something the fans had been relishing for some time. Ok, he’s frustrating and can over play, but what he gives you is an immediate threat and another problem for the opposition to worry about. This, in turn, frees up Costa and other players and this was clearly evident as we tore into Brentford with attack after attack.

Such was our superiority I was half expecting a break-away goal so wasn’t really expecting the last four minutes to play out the way they did.

Doherty, still one of our best attacking threats, stole in at the back post to turn in an inviting Marshall centre and then Sagres and Superbock combined to send 1,000 Wolves fans into an old fashioned terrace celebration.

That turnaround could be the change in fortune/mentality we need to push on and move out of the relegation fight and start planning for next season.

Lambert was brave with the subs and he needs to continue to be brave with his selections and the way we play. There’s enough in the players we have to cause teams problems and take some of the pressure off our defence, who will always concede.

So a great night out in West London and a bit of revenge on Bradley Walsh for inflicting Suntrap and his vocal talents on the British public.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? The team. I know I’ve been critical of a lot of them over the last six weeks and rightly so. However, I never feel it’s due to effort with them, or a lack of passion. You could see that after the game, how much it meant to them all.

Our problem lies in the technical ability or not making the most of the players we’ve got at our disposal, a quandary Lambert needs to sort out sooner rather than later.

In terms of individuals, Weimann was a constant threat all night and starting to look more like the player he was at Villa. Costa was fantastic for the last 35 minutes, Cav showed his genuine quality and Evans was the pick of the midfield three for me.

I also want to mention Ben Marshall. He’s not the most athletic of footballers in appearance, but what he does seem to have is excellent delivery and that can generate goals as proved by his assist.

Going to be interesting to see how he fits all the players into the wide options.

Peter Abbott (London Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? Although a long time coming, finally a happy and deserved win. I wouldn't say Wolves stole the honey but Brentford certainly didn't warrant the points.

More player bingo team selection and back to possibly our strongest defensive setup of a back four with Williamson replaced by Batth. The Saville and Evans combo back in favour in midfield and a new forward line of Weimann, Dicko and Costa.

For the first half hour we were well on top with Weimann excelling, then a goal down and time to worry. In the second period we were stronger and more forceful, particularly once Cavaleiro came on.

It's not over the top to say we battered them, all essentially starting after Dicko tried to break the net with a glorious chance, but instead smacked the ball against the bar.

More and more goal attempts were wasted and that in itself showed how much we had got on top. Then, at last, Doherty equalised from Marshall's cross and the winner just had to come. Edwards' interception found its way to Costa at the back post, and for the first time in awhile, cue mayhem in the way end.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Man of the match...first half; Weimann was dominant and a shout out also for Dicko's persistence. Second half; free spirit Cavaleiro was just what we needed and heads perked up all around as he buzzed around the Bees defence.

I lost count of the number of players he directly brought into the game and in the end Wolves got their just rewards. Well done lads. Same part of London again Saturday, same performance please.

James Fielden

What's your verdict on the match? What a night. Having not seen Saturday’s game in its entirety, but hearing the reception the players got after winning a match (!), I wasn’t too sure how the game would pan out in terms of performances and fan reception.

As it happened, Wolves were up for it and Brentford quite simply weren’t. That said, Wolves had so much desire in their play and put in the best performance I’ve seen since Stoke.

However, despite getting in behind and down the sides on plenty of occasions in the first half, they didn’t look like scoring. Naturally, Brentford had a rare attack and scored a very good goal.

Edwards missed a sitter in the first period and when Dicko hit the bar in the second it looked like it would be one of those nights.

Wolves had a wave of attacks, corner after corner and shot after shot without scoring and after a brief Brentford spell, Wolves found it within themselves to come again for one last push.

Cavaleiro showed what Wolves had been missing when the Portuguese came on and naturally, in the end, it took the left back to equalise. Three minutes later Costa did what Costa does and the away end looked a real picture after two goals in the final five minutes.

The scenes at full-time were quite a contrast to the last visit to Griffin Park when Kenny Jackett was sent a tirade of abuse across the pitch and despite Blackburn grabbing a late point a few miles down the Thames, it could prove to be a huge result.

Hopefully this performance puts to bed the weird theory spouted by some that Wolves need to play two up top. They don’t have the resources to do that anyway and Wolves created a huge 24 chances last night, which I imagine hasn’t been topped all season.

A defeat against a very good Fulham side on Saturday is highly possible, but seven points from four games should keep us sweet for a while.