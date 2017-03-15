Brentford 1 Wolves 2 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after a stunning late comeback against Brentford.

Carl Ikeme

Not a thing he could do for the goal, which nestled in the corner, and otherwise he wasn't seriously tested on a night when Wolves dominated. 6/10

Conor Coady

A dodgy start when he was beaten by Sergi Canos on a couple of occasions but he recovered well and improved as the game went on, getting further forward to join in with Wolves' wave of attacks. 6/10

Danny Batth

Back in the team with Williamson rested and he was solid enough. Good flick-on for Doherty's second half chance. Otherwise he wasn't noticed much. 6/10

Kortney Hause

Like Batth, didn't have a fat lot to do. Won a number of headers, kept things simple. 6/10

Matt Doherty

Ironically he hadn't popped forward too often during the game, but there he was in the 86th minute to slam home Marshall's cross for the equaliser. It was his fifth goal of the season. Untroubled at the back and also went close when he hit the side netting from a tight angle. 7/10

Lee Evans

Surprisingly brought in from the cold with Saiss rested and Price dropped. He's been hit and miss lately - and not having a run in the team doesn't help on that front - but definitely a hit here. The best midfielder on the pitch. Saw a lot of the ball, played probing passes, got forward to good effect and wasn't frightened to shoot from range - a weakness of Wolves' central midfielders generally. All about consistency for Evans now, who will look to cement a place in the XI. 8/10

George Saville

Let Maxime Colin go for the opening goal but otherwise he did okay. Got stuck in, won the ball back regularly in Brentford's half and sent a right-footed curler inches past the post. Should have scored with a rebound from Dicko's crossbar shot. Withdrawn on the hour as Lambert went for broke. 7/10

David Edwards

Has looked like he's needed a rest of late but after a below-par performance on Saturday Edwards rediscovered his form here. Did his usual off-the-ball work that is often taken for granted, closing Brentford down and pressing high up the pitch, but also added a real threat going forward. Should have scored early on when Weimann put him through, linked with Costa for a great Dicko chance and he got in some great positions in the box. It was his intuitive interception from a Brentford throw in the 89th minute that led to the winner. 8/10

Helder Costa

Not been himself since Liverpool away...but this was the Costa of old. Slow start but grew into the game and was visibly more confident in the second half despite being hacked to pieces at regular intervals by the Brentford players, who clearly targeted him. Produced a dazzling run and a one-two with Edwards to tee up Dicko for a chance he should have scored. And then his late winning goal was perfectly placed, not to mention restrained in terms of power when it would have been easy to balloon it. There's been far too much onus on him in the past two months but with Cavaleiro back and Weimann and Marshall playing so well the creative workload is finally being shared. That will certainly benefit Costa. 8/10

Nouha Dicko

A livewire in and around the Brentford box, linking well with those around him. If he cracks that 12-yard half volley six inches lower we're talking about a superb instinctive goal...but it hit the bar instead. Placement was needed rather than power. Got into good positions and looked sharper than in recent weeks. 7/10

Andreas Weimann

Amazing what a run of games can do for a player. Frozen out at Derby, Weimann was all about hard work and defending from the front in his first few weeks at Wolves as he built up his match sharpness...and now we're seeing him come into his own in a potent attacking sense. Some lovely deft touches and flicks, particularly for that early Edwards chance, and his movement was intelligent. Popped up on the right, the left, in the 10 role and later up front. If he keeps this up for the rest of the season it's a no-brainer to sign him permanently. 8/10

Substitutes

Ivan Cavaleiro (for Saville, 60)

The game-changer. Play opened up even more after his arrival and his menacing presence created space for those around him too. Played in a floating role at the tip of midfield and he caused the Brentford defence all sorts of problems. A couple of excellent crosses and then he teed up Costa's winner with a beaut of a ball. What with him, Costa, Marshall and Weimann, Lambert all of a sudden has four good options out wide. 8/10

Ben Marshall (for Dicko, 82)

Only on for eight minutes but his class soon told. Has the experience you want in situations like this - he never looks like giving the ball away and is a positive presence who can pick a pass. His whipped cross set up Doherty's equaliser. 7/10

Morgan Gibbs-White

Replaced Weimann as Lambert ate up a few seconds in injury time. N/A

Subs not used: Lonergan, Stearman, Saiss, Bodvarsson.