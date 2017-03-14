Paul Lambert: Wolves were outstanding after stunning Brentford win

Paul Lambert hailed his 'outstanding' Wolves team after they left it late to beat Brentford 2-1 at Griffin Park.

In what was Wolves' game in hand against all their relegation rivals bar Blackburn, who drew 2-2 at Fulham, goals in the 86th and 89th minutes from Matt Doherty and Helder Costa saw Lambert's team come from 1-0 down to produce a stunning comeback.

It lifted them to 18th in the table, four points clear of the drop zone.

Lambert said: "It was one of the best performances since I've been here, the 90 minutes, the whole game, we were outstanding against a good side.

"We're only five points behind them, it just shows you the way the league goes.

"There's a lot of work to do but the foundations are 100 per cent there.

"Things start to look alright again (after seven points from three games). I'm never one to be negative. You make sure you come through a hard time and it's great when you do that you get your rewards for it.

"I thought there was only one team that deserved to win."

Wolves produced 24 shots to Brentford's eight in what was a dominant display, but missed chance after chance and looked like slipping to a crushing defeat until the last-gasp comeback.

Lambert added: "It was just a matter of time before we got one.

"We shouldn't have been 1-0 down, they scored with their only real attack of the first half.

"The team that played, it was only one change from the team that beat Liverpool, so it was no problem for me, the lads were excellent and I never felt severe stress or pressure even though we were a goal down, because we were creating.

"We started the game really well, we had a game plan that worked nigh-on perfect. We switched off and should have done better with their one-two, but the game, the dominance, the chances, the balls going across the goal, we had so much dominance in the first half and in the second half we looked great.

"You guys don't see it but I see it every day - they've never got their heads down, even in training.

"It's always upbeat, it's never down. We've gone through a hard time but the lads knew they'd been playing well.

"We just had to turn good performances into wins. I didn't have any fear of their character. Every one of them tonight deserves every bit of praise that's coming."

The returning Ivan Cavaleiro came off the bench to tee up the winner for Costa, who had a improved game after a lean few weeks.

Lambert said of the Portuguese pair: "He's a threat, Cav. If he can find consistency in his game he's a massive player. You saw when he came on...I changed his position and I thought he was absolutely fantastic.

"Costa looked good tonight, we had a wee chat. You can't keep putting pressure on Helder Costa, it's unfair. His goal was brilliant, a great cross and a terrific finish."

Mike Williamson and Romain Saiss were both rested as they were not 100 per cent following recent exertions, while Ben Marshall dropped to the bench because of a dead leg.