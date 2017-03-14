Helder Costa and Matt Doherty struck late goals as Wolves produced a remarkable turnaround to beat Brentford 2-1.

Wolves dominated the match but were trailing with just four minutes left on the clock thanks to Maxime Colin's first half strike.

But Doherty tapped home from close range to equalise - and then Costa volleyed home substitute Ivan Cavaleiro's cross to give Wolves a thoroughly deserved late, late win.

Analysis

For 86 minutes this could only have been more like Groundhog Day if Bill Murray was up front.

To be fair he'd probably have had a better chance of scoring.

For the vast majority of this match Wolves did absolutely everything except the only thing that matters...score a goal, writes Tim Spiers at Griffin Park.

They had amassed no fewer than 22 shots to Brentford's seven but were somehow 1-0 down with time running out.

It was farcical at times. Shots were being blocked left, right and centre. It looked for all the world like being 'one of those days'.

Then an astonishing three-minute turnaround flipped the game on its head and sent almost 1,000 travelling fans into ecstasy. Substitutes Ivan Cavaleiro and Ben Marshall were the architects, with Matt Doherty and Helder Costa the finishers.

For once, Wolves got exactly what they deserved - three precious points.

Lambert made four changes to the team that beat Rotherham 1-0 on Saturday.

Unsurprisingly Mike Williamson, recently back from 14 months out, was rested, with captain Danny Batth replacing him.

But it was a surprise to see Ben Marshall benched after his positive contribution in the past week. He, Jack Price and Romain Saiss were benched, with Matt Doherty, Lee Evans and Nouha Dicko recalled and George Saville switching to midfield against his former loan club.

On a mild early spring evening it was Wolves who made all the early running at a ground where their two previous visits had resulted in 4-0 and 3-0 defeats.

Andreas Weimann's cross from a dangerous position was blocked, Evans' teasing effort from range was saved and Dicko was nearly played clean through as Wolves settled quickly.

Weimann, who had an excellent first half, then played in David Edwards with a delightful touch - he burst into the box but keeper Daniel Bentley made a smart save from what was an excellent chance that Edwards will feel he should have buried.

The Bees, managed by former Walsall boss Dean Smith, showed brief moments of quality at the other end, mostly through dangerman Sergi Canos who flashed a 25-yarder wide, but otherwise it was all Wolves.

A Costa piledriver was straight at Bentley and then, after a lovely reverse pass from Evans, Costa's cross was blocked just ahead of the lurking Dicko as Wolves ran the game but couldn't break the deadlock.

Then came the inevitable. Brentford opened Wolves up thanks to a piercing flick from Kerschbaumer and Maxime Colin drilled low past a helpless Ikeme into the corner. It was their first shot on target.

Lambert's team reacted well but went into the break 1-0 down, despite having more play, more possession and more shots (10 to Brentford's three) in a first half that was so familiar in terms of a good performance but no end product.

The status quo continued after the break, but Wolves' profligacy reached new heights.

Costa came to life and presented Dicko with the perfect opportunity to score from 12 yards...but he cannoned his shot off the bar and Saville blazed the follow-up over.

Lasse Vibe almost punished Dicko a minute later but sent one just wide, before Saville did the same from the edge of the box with a good right-footed effort.

It just wasn't going in for Wolves, who were throwing everything at Brentford. Cavaleiro replaced Saville and teed Dicko up whose shot was brilliantly blocked and then an Evans piledriver was somehow kept out. It was becoming farcical. Doherty fired a Batth flick-on into the side netting.

Coady sauntered into the area but his shot was blocked - Brentford were blocking everything as the shot count rose to 21-7 in Wolves' favour with 15 minutes to go.

Then came a lull...but it was the calm before the storm.

Finally Wolves reaped what they sowed and produced an astonishing three-minute turnaround.

Marshall crossed for Doherty...1-1. Cavaleiro crossed for Costa...2-1. In the blink of an eye Wolves discovered their ruthlessness, their clinicalness, their decisiveness - and in some style.

They saw out five minutes of stoppage time with ease to record a wonderful - if heart-stopping - victory that few saw coming with no fewer than 85 minutes on the clock.

Key moments

14 - Great chance for Wolves. Weimann's cute pass plays in Edwards but his shot from 15 yards is saved by Bentley.

31 - GOAL - Kerschbaumer's pass releases Maxime Colin and he beats Ikeme with a fierce low drive into the corner.

48 - Wonderful build-up play from Costa who plays a one-two with Edwards then releases Dicko who's in on goal...but smashes against the bar from 12 yards. The ball balloons to Saville and the goal is gaping from a tight angle, but he blazes over.

49 - Vibe curls one inches wide for Brentford via a deflection.

55 - And now Saville, with his right-foot, bends a good effort just past the post from 20 yards.

62 - Somehow Brentford's lead stays intact. Cavaleiro's cross reaches Dicko, his shot is superbly blocked and then Evans' rasper from range is blocked on the line by a defender.

66 - Batth flicks a corner on towards Doherty who fires into the side netting.

86 - GOAL - Marshall's excellent low cross reaches Matt Doherty who has ghosted in at the back stick and slams into the net.

89 - GOAL - Wolves break, Cavaleiro crosses for Costa who sends a right-footed half volley past the keeper.

Teams

Brentford (4-3-3): Bentley; Colin, Dean, Egan, Henry ; Woods, Yennaris, Canos; Jota (Clarke, 68), Vibe (Jozefzoon, 61), Kerschbaumer (Sawyers, 80). Subs: Bonham, Hofmann, Barbet, Field.

Goal: Colin (31)

Wolves (4-3-3): Ikeme; Coady, Batth (c), Hause, Doherty; Edwards, Evans, Saville (Cavaleiro, 60); Costa, Dicko (Marshall, 82), Weimann (Gibbs-White, 90). Subs: Lonergan, Stearman, Saiss, Bodvarsson.

Goals: Doherty (86), Costa (89)

Referee: Keith Stroud

Position in the table

18th (42 points from 36 matches)