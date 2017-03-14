Ben Marshall: Our Wolves confidence is back

Ben Marshall says Wolves travel to Brentford tonight with renewed confidence following their long-awaited Championship win.

After beating Rotherham 1-0, another victory this evening would move Paul Lambert’s team to 18th, four points clear of the dreaded drop zone.

Marshall, who set up fellow recent signing Andreas Weimann for Saturday’s winning goal, said it was a vital victory.

“The win increases confidence,” he said. “If we hadn’t got a result, with the teams around us winning, it would have put more pressure on and we’d have been in the bottom three.

“If we get two wins out of two, it’s a different ball game.

“Brentford are one of those sides where they can either turn up or not. They’re obviously a good passing side. We’ve got to go there, stop them from doing it and get a result.

“It’s a compact ground but it doesn’t matter, we’ve got to go there and get a result.”

The former Blackburn man has a goal and an assist in his past three appearances and is not fully fit following a slow start owing to training on his own in his final weeks at Ewood Park.

Left-winger Ivan Cavaleiro is now available for selection again but Marshall will fight for his place.

“That’s football, there’s people who want spots and it’s how you react – do you crumble or put up a fight?” the 25-year-old added.

“On a personal note I’ve played a few games on the bounce, I feel fit and if I can contribute it would be good for me.

“It’s up to me to stay in the team and get a few goals and assists to help the team out.

“Hopefully we can kick on. It was a big win on Saturday. I’m surprised it’s taken this long (to win).

“I think everyone knows the quality of the squad and the players we’ve got.

“It’s about gelling and getting results, that’s how you know about the quality. If we got that, it would be frightening. But it’s getting them results and kicking on.”