Paul Lambert: Wolves jeers are part of the game

Boss Paul Lambert said the Molineux boos were ‘not nice to hear’ but was happy to take an ugly win as Wolves stopped the rot.

Seven games without victory – including six defeats – had derailed Wolves’ season and dumped them into a relegation scrap.

A 1-0 victory over Rotherham on Saturday meant they avoided dropping into the bottom three, but supporters showed their displeasure with the team’s performance by booing them off.

Lambert said: “They pay their money. It’s not nice to hear, it’s your team and you’ve won the game. But that’s football.

“You pick yourself up. The supporters will come on Tuesday (at Brentford) – I’ve got nothing but praise for the Wolves fans because they’ve been brilliant since I’ve been here. They’re a brilliant support.

“We’ve been playing better for weeks and losing so we we’ll take playing badly and winning, at this moment in time.

“All credit to the players for keeping going. It takes bravery when the stadium’s anxious to still take the ball, which they did.

“There was a lot of edginess. It’s difficult but you have to come through it.

“Four points was the minimum we had to take between Ipswich and Rotherham. We’ve got a couple of games in hand, we’ll go to Brentford and try to win.”

Match-winner Andreas Weimann, who scored the only goal of the game, echoed his manager’s thoughts about the victory being the be-all-and-end-all.

The Austrian international said he’d be happy if Wolves played badly for the rest of the season if they were still winning.

“That’s their choice (to boo) but for us, it wasn’t about pretty football, it was a must-win for us and we were just happy we got that. That was all that matters,” Weimann said.

“If the fans want to boo, they’re allowed to boo but I’m not that bothered that we didn’t play that well because we got the three points.

“Ever since I’ve been here, the fans have been brilliant and in the Chelsea and Newcastle games they really were fantastic.

“I thought in the last three games we played quite well even though we lost.

“So to be honest, I didn’t care that we played badly and won. I’ll take that for the next 11 games we’ve got left if that means we’re going to win games.

“I think we have to expect that. We were tense before the game and everyone, the staff and everyone around the stadium – knew we had to win this game.

“So you expect a tense atmosphere and we got it done in the end and that was the important thing.”