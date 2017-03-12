Wolves 1 Rotherham 0 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after the winless run is finally ended against Rotherham.

Carl Ikeme

Made two extremely important saves at 0-0, denying Danny Ward from two one-on-one opportunities. His positioning for both was perfect. Distribution was too slow sometimes, leading to the crowd getting on his case. 7/10

Conor Coady

Saw plenty of the ball in the Rotherham half and his crossing improved slightly. Not unduly tested defensively although substitute Jon Taylor beat him a couple of times. 6/10

Mike Williamson

A calm, reassuring presence in defence. This was Williamson's first Molineux appearance since November 2015 and he showed the home crowd what they'd been missing. Having played for Newcastle for six years he can handle an expectant crowd, that wasn't a problem, and he also helped guide Hause through a nervous game. Aged 33, he had no chance of catching Ward for those two first half chances but what he lacks in pace he makes up for in experience and leadership. If he proves his fitness then a new contract is a must - he's played eight times for Wolves now and is yet to have a bad game. 7/10

Kortney Hause

A couple of edgy moments but generally he did okay. Looks a better player with Williamson alongside him. But a point off for that hair-raising mis-kick that led to Rotherham's glorious last-gasp chance. 6/10

George Saville

Three appearances at left back in a week and he's not let anyone down. Has always read the game well in midfield and he's transferred that to full back, which means his positioning is good and he doesn't get exposed. Going forward it's a different story - he had one great opportunity to set up a second goal but found a Rotherham defender with his cut-back instead of one of four gold shirts - but overall he should be lauded for his effort and endeavour in a new role, whether he has a future in that position or not. 6/10

Jack Price

A lot of the first half bypassed him, what with all the head tennis and the aimless punts out to the flanks that were being offered up by the team. But when he did have the ball Price wasn't effective enough with it. Some good defensive play, but that sloppy pass that led to Ward racing through for his second chance nearly cost Wolves dear. 5/10

Romain Saiss

After two impressive performances against Reading and Ipswich he had an off day. Like Price he produced a dreadful ball straight to a Rotherham player in the build-up to Ward's first chance. Endlessly came deep in the first half as a third centre half but the quarterback-style passes out to the wings yielded nothing, albeit the movement ahead of him in a sea of light blue shirts was also poor. Again, like Price, a couple of good moments covering in and around the back four. But otherwise this wasn't the game for him. 5/10

David Edwards

Continuously darted from midfield to close Rotherham down and tried to lift the energy of the team with some interceptions and energy in that congested middle third. Wolves saw a lot of the ball here (61 per cent possession) and Edwards didn't do enough with it. 5/10

Helder Costa

What's happened to Costa? Ever since Liverpool he's been comfortably below the high standards he has set this season. Recalled after being dropped at Ipswich and there were moments here and there - he won the penalty and had a couple of decent attempts on goal in the second half - but he rarely beat his man and looked short of confidence and vigour. Body language before the penalty wasn't exactly inspiring. There's been too much pressure and onus on him to win games on his own, with Wolves' attacks mostly going down that right flank in recent weeks. Now that Cavaleiro is back perhaps the load can finally be shared. His form is a concern though. 5/10

Andreas Weimann

Sees himself as a striker and he finally got his chance up front ahead of Dicko and Bodvarsson. He now knows first-hand how thankless their task has been this season, feeding off scraps. But one genuine moment of quality from Marshall gave Weimann an opportunity and he took it with aplomb, showing strength, pace and poise to beat his man, round the keeper and be Wolves' match-winner. In doing so he scored just the second first-half goal from a Wolves striker all season, after Joe Mason against Villa (although technically Mason was in the 10 role that day). Now, can he become a regular goalscorer? Wolves' survival hopes would be considerably enhanced if so. 6/10

Ben Marshall

Fully up to speed now and his performances reflect that. Another effective display, not just with his nice assist but also from a series of teasing set piece deliveries that were Wolves' best bet for a goal for most of the afternoon. 7/10

Substitutes

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (for Costa, 66)

So nearly produced a carbon copy to his opening-day goal against the same opponents when he powered a right-footed shot over the bar with his first touch. Lambert was having kittens when he failed to keep possession near the corner late on, shortly before Rotherham's big chance. 5/10

Morgan Gibbs-White (for Price, 82)

Got absolutely clattered by Joe Mattock and then could have scored with a decent 15-yard left-footed shot. N/A

Ivan Cavaleiro (for Marshall, 86)

Good to see him back on the field after six weeks out. N/A

Subs not used: Lonergan, Batth, Doherty, Dicko.