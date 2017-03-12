Fan verdict: Huge relief after long-awaited Wolves win

Our fans breath a collective sigh of relief after Wolves finally earn three points.

Rob Cartwright

What's your verdict on the match? An exciting game, full of goal mouth action, reminiscent of our previous meeting which finished 6-4 (note to self - don't start report before the game).

Awfulness at its brilliant best!

We shouldn't be too hard on them. We needed to win by hook or by crook and we managed to do that, just about.

Lambert must be feeling the pressure as much as the players. He picks our best two centre backs, only to spoil it by playing two midfielders at full back. We needed to attack and take the game to Rotherham, the worst team in the division. This shouted out for Doherty and Iorfa at full back. Not the best defensively, but both have pace and like to get forward.

The midfield was turgid. Saiss got so frustrated looking to make a forward pass that he ended up behind Williamson and Hause for large periods of game. I truly thought we'd gone three at the back, but we hadn't. We were all over the place. Clueless.

I question what goes on at training, as it sure does not transfer to matchday.

That said. We got the result. Maybe it wasn't deserved, but we didn't deserve to lose at Reading either so it all levels out over the season.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? A positive for Lambert, as he ain't going to get many from this game.

The best two players were his only signings with Marshall and Weimann doing their jobs well enough. It's hard to pick out anybody else, except Ikeme who had safe hands.

Costa disappointed, again. Edwards was anonymous throughout, again. Price and Saiss were more focused on the gaping holes across our back four than going forward.

Saville and Coady played like they were out of position, just filling in. Doherty and Iorfa were probably watching from the Billy Wright stand.

But we won. We scraped home with a defensively minded team.

Survival is in our own hands, with games against fellow strugglers still to come. It's going to be a tough few weeks ahead and I'd settle for a few more 1-0 victories, however they come.

Russ Cockburn

What's your verdict on the match? When we look back on yesterday the history books will only show Wolves 1 Rotherham 0, three points for the men in gold and black. It won’t show in brackets...a crime against football.

I said before the game that everyone needed to be positive. The manager, the players, the fans...well one out of 3 (to start with) wasn’t bad.

Lambert has somehow found where Jackett had his handbrake and produced a team sheet as bizarre as anything Donald Trump has tweeted in the last month. A must-win game against a team that has secured one point of out 54 away from home was met with five central midfielders starting, Weimann up top on his own and undroppable Dave in the number 10 role.

A predictably nervous start got worse when Saiss decided he didn’t like his starting role and wanted to play as our deepest player, almost adopting a quarterback style position. This simply led to confusion with the defence and Ikeme came to our rescue with two excellent one-on-one stops...if any of these chances had gone in Molineux would have turned more toxic than a Katie Hopkins sermon.

The problem with playing an unexpected three at the back is that it meant our two full-backs needed to become flying wing-backs and that’s not Coady or Saville. It also meant Jack Price was left isolated meaning most of the half was a game of head tennis.

Then came the penalty, pretty much out of nothing. Costa, who wasn’t having his best game, won it and we all expected he’d dispatch it with ease. However, the Wolves curse has started on our star man and we’re slowly stripping him of his carefree confidence and he scuffed a shot straight into the gleeful arms of his keeper. Cue an extra couple of notches on the Molineux pressure cooker.

Fortunately for Lambert, the Weimann experiment suddenly took a turn for the better on the stroke of half-time. A rare decent through ball from Marshall gave the Austrian the change to latch on to uncertainty and he coolly shrugged off his man and rounded the keeper to deliver enormous relief.

Surely now we can play a bit. Well, not really. A bright opening five minutes at the start of the second half quickly collapsed into the players and fans becoming more edgy and taking less responsibility.

In fact, it got so bad that we resulted to keeping the ball in the corner with six minutes to go, yes that’s right...we were wasting time against one of the worst football teams ever to grace the Championship.

And to make matters worse, we didn’t even do that very well with Bodvarsson forcing Lambert to commit manslaughter on his water bottle on more than one occasion. We even managed to contrive a golden opportunity for Rotherham to snatch a point, but thankfully their striker is about as prolific as ours.

The full-time whistle was greeted by a mix of applause and boos, something I can’t recall at Molineux before when we’ve won. Now I don’t think the booing was right, but I can understand it as the three points felt like a loss and potentially posed more questions than answers about our ability to stay-up.

We move on to Tuesday and a free hit at getting three points without any of our rivals playing. Brentford will be very tough, but I feel we should go at them and pick a team that can win three points and not just hope for one.

Over to you Lambert, your job is well and truly on the line. Fosun must be regretting opening that fortune cookie that said ‘buy a football club’.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Man of the match for me was Ikeme. Those two stops were crucial in the crowd not turning and the team imploding. Yes, he could distribute the ball quicker, but it says something when we’re expecting our goalkeeper to be the creative force.

I’m not his biggest fan, but I also thought Saville did well yesterday. Yes, he’s not Doherty going forward, but everything defensively he had to do he did well. It’s not his fault he keeps getting picked at full-back.

Peter Abbott (London Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? Must win game, ahead by half time and we won. What more could we want? Easy. According to everyone I spoke to before kick off, Wolves fans expected more of an attacking selection against an almost already relegated Rotherham.

Strange how football works out, as after even more team tinkering, we offered up probably our worst overall performance for some weeks, yet we achieved something we haven't done since January.

However, it wasn't pretty and it could have gone so horribly wrong. Early midfield nervousness caused some confusion and their striker Danny Ward had numerous runs on goal which needed a couple of solid saves from Ikeme.

Saville and Coady formed the full back pairing and when possible transferred to wing backs to good effect. Williamson's experience and the increasingly versatile Saiss provided dependable cover in the gaps.

Costa's penalty miss dampened spirits further and when, I'm sure many in the crowd thought the first half worthy of boos, up popped Weimann to work a good goal in the nick of time.

Turned out that was all we needed second half. An ever lively Bodvarsson replaced the tiring Costa, Gibbs-White for Price, and back from injury, Cavaleiro for Marshall.

There was nearly a sting in the tail in stoppage time when their defender Ajayi found himself directly in front of goal and blasted over. At least we had the breaks this week.

Prepare yourselves for another 11 must win games.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? For man of the match I'm torn between Hause - plenty of good clearing headers - or Marshall who has stepped up a couple of notches since those first substitute minutes at Burton.

Chris Hughes

What's your verdict on the match? Must win game. Won.

The manner of the victory was far from satisfactory. Hosting a side sat well adrift of the rest of the division who had taken a solitary point away from home this season, many fans expected this to be a walk in the park. As the full-time boos attested to, it was far from it.

On the balance of clear cut chances we should have lost this game. Other than Weimann's excellent goal and Costa's saved penalty we created nothing of note. Contrast that with two excellent one on one stops from Ikeme in the first half and an absolute sitter missed from under our crossbar in they dying moments and you'd be forgiven for thinking we were the side all but mathematically relegated already.

Let's be clear. The three points we've gained here are vital. However the slightly poisonous atmosphere that greeted the final whistle and Lambert's subsequent applauding of the South Bank demonstrated the frustration of a fan base that demands and expects far more.

Our biggest problem is that we just don't have enough technically capable footballers in the first team to break opponents down. When we do maintain possession for a spell it's rarely with a tangible threat.

The only moment of quality in the game came in first half injury time when Marshall threaded and excellent ball behind the defence which Weimann latched on to, showing excellent strength to hold off a defender and great composure to round the keeper and slot into and empty net in the same manner as his Anfield finish.

Unfortunately that was then only time in the game that anyone tried playing a through ball in the final third as we resorted to our usual tactic of working it wide for someone to whip a cross against the first defender.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Hard to pick out anyone who particularly shone or anyone who was particularly poor. We were what most of our players are. Absolutely bang average.

Saiss misplaced some early passes but also won a fair few challenges and important headers in our area while looking to make things happen on the ball.

It was noted that he addressed Lambert directly on several occasions bemoaning the lack of options ahead of him.

Hause and Williamson were fairly commanding at the back on the most part once we'd ditched the ridiculous early tactic of having Saiss sit so deep between them that they were 40 yards away from each other at times.

Marshall showed some flashes of ability and his pass for Weimann's goal was sublime, while Weimann himself worked fairly hard and finished his chance well - though his early clearance of one of our own chances off the Rotherham line wasn't a high point!

Coady and Saville were solid enough defensively but offered little in an attacking sense while Edwards worked hard and was busy as usual closing Rotherham players down when out of possession but was again a passenger when we were in possession.

Heather Large

What's your verdict on the match? I'm obviously pleased with the three points but I can't help feeling disappointed about how they were won.

It was another poor game- two very well-matched sides, showing exactly why they are in the league positions they are in, and that made for a match that many would struggle to describe as entertaining.

Had it been on TV, a neutral would have been channel-hopping after about 10 minutes.

We were panicky at the back, sloppy with our passing, and overall pretty sluggish, showing little desire to take control of the match even after we scored.

We were very lucky that Rotherham's good chances in front of goal came to nothing because we were creating very little ourselves.

Like at Ipswich on Tuesday, the team selection and formation did not fill me with confidence before kick-off.

While Weimann did okay and his efforts resulted in the only goal, I don't think this justifies playing a lone striker at home against the side that is bottom of the league, in a match Lambert himself had described as 'a must-win' game.

Beating Rotherham has at least removed a little bit of pressure and we still have our two games in hand but, if I'm honest, I didn't see anything in our performance on Saturday to stop me feeling incredibly nervous about how the rest of the season is going to play out.

A win at Molineux should give the players a confidence boost but there also has to be a huge improvement in the quality of our football and quickly because we've got much tougher games to come.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? I don't think anyone had a particularly great game. There was some good work from Marshall and Weimann for the goal and Hause had done well until his mis-kick in injury time having made some decent clearances before that.