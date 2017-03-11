Wolves boss Paul Lambert won't forgive players who hide

"The stronger ones will stay with it - and that’s what separates footballers."

Today's must-win clash against Rotherham at Molineux is the kind of nerve-jangling fixture that may separate the men from the boys at Wolves - and Paul Lambert is in no mood to mess around.

The head coach says he "won't forgive" players who hide during pressure games. But he's confident he has enough strong characters in his dressing room to drag Wolves out of trouble.

"That’s when I do get angry, when you’re not brave enough to take the ball," he said.

"You can talk about bravery in different aspects, whether it’s a tackle or being aggressive.

"But you also be brave by taking the ball when the atmosphere and the emotion of the game are there.

"I will forgive players who are trying hard but I won’t forgive them if they don’t try and take it.

"The ones who are not as strong will need the stronger ones to pull them through at certain times.

"It needs big players to go and perform and I’ve got more than enough in the dressing room to perform."

"I don’t have a problem with that."

It's a must-win game for Wolves today, of that there is no doubt. Rock-bottom Rotherham have drawn one and lost 17 of their 18 away matches so far this season.

Wolves haven't won since January - and the longer today's game is goalless, the more edgy Molineux will become.

Is today a time to pick players more on their mental capabilities to handle pressure, rather than their technical ability?

"I think we’re going to have to be strong on both accounts," Lambert added.

"When you’re under pressure or things are going against you it’s important that you’re strong in the head or that you hide it more than most.

"We’ve got to win. To get any success you’ve got to win the majority of your home games.

"(This game) is like that. We have to win the game no matter what.

"You don’t talk about (losing) because everybody knows the situation and how they’re playing and they know they’ve got to do it.

"So I never say ‘lads, if you lose, this is what’s going to happen’.

"We always think positive."