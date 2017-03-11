Wolves blog: Time to kick on

On paper, there couldn’t be an easier fixture than Rotherham United at home.

Facing the team who is bottom of the league, well adrift of Championship safety, should be the kindest fixture in the league.

But the game isn’t played on paper and we all know Wolves won’t make it so easy in what is a huge game which is sure to have some nervy moments.

The worst home team in the league come up against the worst away team at Molineux this weekend.

Wolves have amassed an atrocious 15 points from 16 games at Molineux, scoring just 19 goals.

Rotherham, meanwhile, have gained a solitary point on their travels in 18 attempts. They have lost the other 17 with an incredible goal difference of minus 40.

They are currently on a 10-game losing streak away from home, while Wolves have not won since January.

This has left Wolves clinging on in 21st place in the Championship, a point above the drop-zone with two games in hand.

They face Brentford on Tuesday night for the first of these two games, and an achievable total of four points from these two matches would help hugely in avoiding an end-of-season scrap.

Of the three teams above and two below Wolves in the league, four of them face off against each other this weekend.

Burton Albion host Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic face Bristol City, whilst Blackburn Rovers are away to Norwich City.

If Wolves fail to beat Rotherham there is a strong chance they will be in the relegation zone come Saturday evening.

A point at Ipswich Town on Tuesday night has stopped the losing streak and put Wolves’ first point on the board in six league games.

A major positive is the impending return of Ivan Cavaleiro, who Wolves have probably missed more than they realise.

Having Cavaleiro and Helder Costa on opposite wings will prevent teams from doubling up on Costa and nullifying his threat.

It would be interesting to see a front four of Cavaleiro, Costa and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson behind Nouha Dicko, which would provide good pace up front.

With this front four, it would be sensible to play Romain Saiss and Jack Price behind them.

This would mean Dave Edwards would be dropped, something which Paul Lambert is unlikely to do given he is Wolves’ top league scorer and, according to statistics, the Championship’s leading tackler.

Rotherham have only scored two goals in their last five away games, a goal and an assist by ex-Wolves player Anthony Forde, who is their leading assist maker.

Wolves must do a professional job against the Millers and collect three points – anything less and the alarm bells will be ringing more loudly than ever.