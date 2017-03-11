Sky Sports’ Johnny Phillips: Football lynch mobs... Live and unleashed

At 10 o’clock on Tuesday night I switched on a national radio station. There happened to be a half-hour football phone-in coming up.

Following the news, the first sports headline was Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat at home to Bayern Munich and the resulting pressure this placed on Arsene Wenger, writes Johnny Phillips.

The presenter followed this up immediately with the news that, “Mark has been in touch on Twitter to say ‘Wenger’s legacy is being tarnished, it’s time for him to go now.’ What do you think?”

Mark’s thoughts had superseded any details of the night’s Championship results and all the other sports news. Mark couldn’t believe his luck, he wasn’t used to this.

Mark’s kids didn’t even hear him when they were told to go and tidy their room. No-one listened to Mark. But now his 140 character thoughts on Wenger were being heard across the United Kingdom; the barometer of whether one of the most successful manager’s in English football history should leave his job.

All this before the Arsenal players had even had time for a shower.

Mark might not actually have been an Arsenal fan.

He could have been a Spurs fan winding us all up. It didn’t matter. His thoughts were deemed important enough to be read out to the nation. There then followed 15 minutes of phone calls, including one from a sports journalist, demanding Wenger’s head on a silver plate.

On and on they went. “What do you reckon?” Everyone being asked what they reckoned right there on Radio Reckon. Until a Coventry City fan messaged in and said be careful what you wish for, maybe Arsenal didn’t have it so bad.

Finally, Wenger himself appeared in the form of a few quotes from his post-match press conference, but by then he’d already been dismissed by the blood-hungry phone-in panel.

It’s not that phone-ins have ever been anything other than a bastion of reactionary ranting, but the speed of it all was so indecent; a lynching over the airwaves.

Earlier that night I’d been covering Bristol City’s match at home to Norwich City.

Both teams have been labouring under delusions of adequacy of late. Lee Johnson’s Bristol side were in the bottom three. Alex Neil arrived at Ashton Gate with his Norwich squad all but out of the play-off race after a 5-1 thumping at Sheffield Wednesday the previous Saturday.

When Norwich took the lead a significant section of the home support starting chanting ‘We want Johnson out.’ By the time of the Bristol City equaliser it was the visiting Norwich fans who had seen enough. As Neil made a substitution they started singing ‘You don’t know what you’re doing.’ It was the only match I’d ever attended where the referee was more popular than both managers.

Johnson and Neil stood there on the touchline, cajoling the players along, doing their best, yet all the while at the mercy of the supporters around them. It was desperate to watch.

Afterwards in the tunnel they tried to explain away the performances. Johnson was just 31 when he took the Oldham job in League One. The appointment made him the youngest manager in the league at the time. The fresh-faced enthusiasm he brought to the role worked instantly as he guided The Latics away from relegation danger.

Now, still only 35, Johnson stood in front of the television camera with his hair turning grey, bags forming under his eyes, looking drawn out and tired, as if he’d just returned from ten years’ hard labour in a penal colony.

The ageing process seems so much starker in the world of football management. Neil looked no better. Almost resigned to his fate as he watched the last hopes of promotion recede into the distance.

Both knew they would be the focus of attention in the inquests that were to follow. There to be judged by anyone and everyone. The lower end of the Championship is a grim place to be earning a living these days.

Wolves’ Paul Lambert brought a long run of defeats to an end with a goalless draw at Ipswich. The club’s entire strike force has scored less goals this season than defender Gareth McAuley has managed on his own in the Premier League for neighbours Albion this term.

If it’s not the fuming phone-ins or the players making life difficult then it is the owners. Tony Mowbray is the latest manager entrusted with papering over the cracks of the Venky’s dreadful rule at Blackburn Rovers. Gary Brazil has been put in temporary charge of the madhouse Nottingham Forest has become under Fawaz Al Hasawi. Both could yet end the season relegated.

Wenger is experienced enough to ride out the fires storms and ignore the pressure from all those external forces, but for others lower down it isn’t so simple. Johnson and Neil are just making their way in the game. A bad run of results might not just precipitate the sack, it could end their careers. An hour before kick-off on Tuesday night, Bristol City sacked their assistant manager John Pemberton. What was going through Johnson’s head as he stood there alone on the touchline with his side 1-0 down?

It may bring a comfortable living for those that are successful, but when the going really gets tough there can be few lonelier jobs than a football manager.