Romain Saiss hopes for sunshine on and off the field at Wolves

Romain Saiss is glad to be back in the team and loving life in English football – minus the weather.

The 26-year-old Moroccan midfielder was restored to the Wolves XI last weekend, after not playing for a month following the African Cup of Nations.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year already for Saiss, who joined from Ligue 1 side Angers last summer.

But he’s enjoying his time in England on and off the field, with only one gripe.

“It’s just the weather is different!” Saiss told the Express & Star. “But in France it’s not the summer every year, sometimes we have the snow. It’s very different from Africa! It’s not a problem.

“It’s different but I like it, my family like England. It’s more easy for my wife because she is in England for three years and speaks very good English, not like me!

“The football in France and England is different. In France it’s more tactical, in England it’s more with the pressing and we don’t have the time.

“After a lot of game it’s more easy to play, with the pace. I have had to adapt some things.

“With my last club we played totally different. Here we press every time to recover the ball high. We were a new team in Ligue 1, we stayed very low and used the counter attack.

“Today with modern football we should adapt.

“Wolves is a very big club. Before I signed here I spoke a lot with Nouha (Dicko), my friend for a long time. I remembered Bakary Sako signing for this club, after he played for Saint-Etienne, a big in France.

“I hope in future the project is better. We want to go in the Premier League. Today the problem is to find a solution to stay in the Championship.”

Results have been desperately poor for Wolves of late, with six consecutive defeats in all competitions followed by Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Ipswich.

Saiss believes positives results are just around the corner. And he hopes to be in the team when it happens.

“I’m very happy to come back because one month (without playing) is too long for a player,” he added.

“We were very unlucky in the two games, I think, we had a lot of chances to score. Against Reading I think my header went in! And the second goal for Reading is offside.

“It’s difficult in this moment to stay strong and together. If we continue like this I think and I hope we win games.

“We need to stay together, the players coach and staff. I hope on Saturday we win and then Brentford and Fulham because it’s impossible this club goes to League One.

“We need to win (against Rotherham), it’s an important game for us.

“After we have two games away before the international break. We should stay confident and play with no pressure, and play like the two last games because we play very well.

“We were unlucky, we touched the crossbar and the post. I hope we win against Rotherham.”

Saiss started life at Wolves under Walter Zenga, but with Paul Lambert now in charge how does he compare the two?

“They are totally different,” he added. “Paul Lambert knows very well English football. It’s different with Zenga, it’s not the same football and the work is not the same every day.

“We need to try the press, but we need also to try and play football. When you play football some teams are difficult and we need to find a good balance.

“It’s important because if you want to go to the top I think the first point is to not concede a lot of goals. After we need to play the English football, but with another (style of) football (as well).”