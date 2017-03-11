Paul Lambert says victory was all that mattered after Wolves scrape past Rotherham

Paul Lambert said victory was all that mattered after Wolves scraped past rock-bottom Rotherham with an edgy 1-0 win at Molineux.

Andreas Weimann's goal just before half time gave Wolves their first three points since January 31, after six draws and one defeat in all competitions.

But Lambert's team were hugely fortunate to win. Helder Costa saw a first half penalty saved, but by that point Millers striker Danny Ward had seen two one-on-ones saved by Carl Ikeme. And Rotherham should have equalised with practically the last kick of the game, but Semi Ajayi ballooned his shot from just six yards.

A relieved Lambert said: "It's probably the worst we've played for a few months.

"A win's a win. It doesn't matter how you do it. To win was the most important thing - everything else was immaterial.

"I was sick of standing here loads of times and saying how well we've played and come away with nothing - and I feel like s*** in there (the dressing room).

"Tonight I won't feel like s*** because we've won the game.

"All credit to them for keeping going. It takes bravery when the stadium's anxious to still take the ball, which they did.

"Four points was the minimum we had to take between Ipswich and Rotherham. We've got a couple of games in hand, we'll go to Brentford and try to win."

A minority of supporters booed the team at the final whistle - and a few more directed their boos at Lambert when he applauded the South Bank.

The head coach said: "They pay their money. It's not nice to hear, it's your team and you've won the game. But that's football.

"You pick yourself up. The supporters will come on Tuesday - I've got nothing but praise for the Wolves fans because they've been brilliant since I've been here. They're a brilliant support.

"We've been playing better for weeks and losing so we we'll take playing badly and winning, at this moment in time.

We didn't play a good game, but we won the game. They let us off the hook, Carl made two great saves and they missed their big moment at the end which we got away with."

Weimann started up front for the first time and notched his second goal for the club after latching onto Ben Marshall's through ball. But other chances were few and far between.

Lambert said it was difficult for his team to perform in an edgy game.

"It was a great goal by Andi, then they miss a chance at the death," he added.

"There was a lot of edginess. It's difficult but you have to come through it.

"We've played so much better and come away with nothing. Well done to the team for playing in difficult emotions.

"When you don't score early enough, the penalty doesn't go in, the edginess creeps in.

"There's not many times I've said we've not played well. I've been disappointed in results but happy with the way we've been playing at certain times.

"It's a win. We've tried ever so hard to get wins in recent weeks and not had the breaks. Today we get the break of the ball and it's a little bit fortuitous."