Wolves season ticket sales soar

Wolves' season ticket sales are almost 400 per cent up on this time last year, with the club revealing they have shifted 7,000 so far.

Despite poor results on the field – with Paul Lambert's team having lost six of their past seven matches ahead of today's must-win clash against Rotherham – fans have been snapping up tickets for the 2017/18 season.

Wolves unveiled a different Early Bird ticket scheme at the end of January, stating that if 16,500 season tickets were sold before the end of May then every would get a refund of between £57.50 and £119.

Supporters have three weeks to buy season tickets at the Early Bird rate before the summer rates kick in on April 4. If sales continue to be brisk then the 16,500 figure before May 31 looks feasible.

This time last year just 1,521 had been sold. Wolves went on to sell around 13,500, but that figure took in sales from throughout the summer.

Head coach Lambert said he was appreciative of fans for their support since he arrived at the club in November.

He is hopeful of another positive atmosphere for today's crunch clash with Rotherham at Molineux.

"Getting that backing is important and the supporters have been doing their bit and are right behind us," he said. "There has been great support for the lads to play in front of since I have been here.

"When we lose they have every right to voice their opinion but when we have been winning they have been right behind us.

"We need them – but we have to give them something back as well. We have certainly got a better chance of winning and being successful if we all stick together."

Sales have gone up 2,000 in the past week, although that can partly be attributed to direct debit sales kicking in.

Wolves have also announced that fans buying an adult ticket for the home game against Brighton on Good Friday (April 14) can buy another ticket for £5.