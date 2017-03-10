Paul Lambert will take ugly win for Wolves - as he welcomes back Mike Williamson

Paul Lambert says he'll take an 'ugly win' in tomorrow's crunch Molineux clash against Rotherham - as he welcomed back the suspension-free Mike Williamson.

The 33-year-old central defender missed Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Ipswich after being sent off for two bookings against Reading last Saturday.

He will battle for one of the two centre half spots, with Kortney Hause, Richard Stearman and captain Danny Batth also vying for a place.

Lambert has a number of selection headaches - Helder Costa, Nouha Dicko, Conor Coady and Dominic Iorfa were all left out against the Tractor Boys.

But whoever plays, he wants them to be able to handle the pressure of a must-win game.

"If we can get an early goal it'll be so much better," Lambert said at today's press conference.

"We're going to have to earn the right. Rotherham are fighting for their lives, albeit they're a good bit away from it and had a wee bit of turmoil at the start of the season losing their manager and Paul coming in.

"It's a tough game, the expectancy level will quite rightly be on us. We have to be patient at certain times but we also have to be clever and use our heads. You won't be able to score every time you go forward. We're going to have to be patient and dominate the ball.

"Being a big club you have to handle home and away. Big players handle it.

"The important thing is we're playing well - we just need to finish the work off.

"I think Mike brought leadership and organisation (at Reading), plus Mike's good on the ball as well, he's an intelligent footballer.

"Losing him to the red card was a blow. When he's been fit and played he's done really well.

"Him coming back is a boost.

"We can win ugly. I've gone into every game thinking we’ll win – and I include Chelsea and Liverpool – that’s just me.

"I’d be really concerned if we were on the back foot with a dearth of confidence and we weren’t passing it and getting a grip on the game.

"But I'm coming away from games thinking ‘how did we not get anything?'.

"So, what we have to do is keep imposing ourselves on the opposition."

Lambert has been in regular dialogue with Fosun supremo Jeff Shi, who is currently in the country and has attended all of Wolves' recent games.

The head coach said he was having positive conversations with Fosun.

He added: "They’ve been great, we’ve got great dialogue which is important. Everyone wants to do well.

"If you strip the club way back to the summer it must have been absolute turmoil here. New owners coming in, losing Kenny, Walter coming in, so many players coming in. It’s new for the owners as well – everything’s new.

"They’re still finding their feet. As each week and day goes by they see what’s going on, I’ve spoken to them, no problem. If we get through this then the summer is a big thing.

"The next two games are huge. It's important we came away with Ipswich not losing.

"This is a good chance for us to get three points. I'd take a poor performance and a win, even though it's not the ideal scenario. I want to still keep playing well, try to dominate the ball and finish it off.

"If you don't play well and win you'd take it."

Ivan Cavaleiro will be in tomorrow's squad but, having not played for two months, is a very unlikely starter, while Joe Mason is edging closer to a comeback from a hernia problem.

Lambert said of the pair: "Mason’s feeling better, he’s still a bit short, but he’ll need a big pre-season as well and there are a few others that need it. But he’s out there again.

"Cavaleiro hasn’t played, we put him on the bench (at Ipswich) because he might give you something in the last little bit, but he’s working his way back."