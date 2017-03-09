E&S Football Podcast - Wolves in a bit of Rother!

Listen to Episode 30 of the E&S Football Podcast as Nathan Judah is joined by Tim Spiers and Joe Masi.

The boys assess Wolves' battle against relegation and Walsall's hopes for the play-offs

There's a new 'Manager report card ' segment and brand new 'old school' quiz

The latest twitter trolls are called out in the popular new section, 'Abuse of the Week.'

And as always we have Rickie Lambert watch,'Massive in..,' predictions and more.

Email us at podcast@expressandstar.co.uk or tweet us at @ES_podcast1 with all your burning questions and opinions.