Ben Marshall: Wolves will turn the tide

New boy Ben Marshall is confident the tide will soon turn for Wolves - saying confidence and momentum is all that's needed.

Paul Lambert's team stopped the rot on Tuesday night when they ended a run of six defeats in all competitions by claiming a 0-0 draw at Ipswich Town.

Marshall played the full 90 minutes as he confirmed a return to full fitness.

And the £1.2million winger firmly believes that his new team have what it takes to put their losing run behind them.

He said: "You look at the players - I think the squad, we'll see what they try and do in the summer - but I think it's just momentum we need and confidence.

"Once we get that, similar to before the Barnsley game, they were playing well, we just need to keep doing what we doing and add goals.

"The team spirit is really good, if you were in the dressing room you wouldn't think we are where we are.

"I think the fans can see the performances are there, we're just lacking putting the ball in the net.

"We need to start doing it soon - hopefully we can take parts from the Ipswich game into Saturday.

"We've just got to keep believing. I'm sure we'll be alright. As soon as we get a win and some confidence I'm sure we'll kick on."

Marshall spent the final weeks of his Blackburn career training on his own after falling out with then-boss Owen Coyle.

Coyle, who has since been sacked, accused Marshall of not being committed enough.

The 25-year-old admitted it was a tough few weeks but he's now looking forward with optimism.

"I came in here not playing many games, I've been doing things right to get my fitness up, I've managed to start a few games which is good and I got a goal against Reading. I'm happy with my performance at Ipswich.

"I'm feeling good now. You can do as much running as you want on the training field - it's match fitness what you lack. I've had a couple of starts and feel good.

"I had a couple of weeks off before I came here - because I wasn't allowed in.

"I tried doing my own thing but it's just not the same, when you're not training you lose it quick.

"I've got my head down and done things right.

"It was difficult. I went from having a relationship with the manager, to be able to speak to him, to being told not to come in.

"But it's football. I didn't feel comfortable there anymore, I knew Wolves were interested so I was trying to push it on my half because it's football and also it's my life as well, I've got to do what's right."