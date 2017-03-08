Wolves fans' verdict: Point gained but could have been three

Our fans see Wolves end their losing streak and claim a point - but should they have come back with all three?

Peter Abbott (London Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? Thirty-six points available to the end of the season on top of the current balance of 36 after Ipswich.

No, we will not double our points total, but the point (or prisoner as super Mick used to say) picked up at Portman Road is a nice reward for Lambert and the team after five straight defeats when, to be honest (and although we're far from world beaters) we've certainly not had the breaks.

It was another slow burner of a first half. I'll need to see the foul on Doherty again but it definitely looked to be in the box from the away end. Either way, all we earned was a free kick which came to nothing. A good Ikeme save from McGoldrick rounded off the half.

There was a quicker pace in the second half and apart from numerous conceded corners (all wasted) it was pretty much all Wolves, culminating with Bodvarsson whacking the post and Marshall hitting the bar, both in the last five minutes.

Overall there were again no real clear-cut chances but no mistakes either, thus as at the Molineux in August, back when we all thought we were on an easy ride to the top table, it was our third successive goalless draw with the Tractor Boys.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Good to see Doherty backm albeit at right back. Costa not selected but both Marshall and Weimann would have enjoyed their performances.

Good choice of Bodvarsson ahead of Dicko. Saiss again impressed and combined well with the recalled Price.

No one played badly and it was a well earned and welcome point. Now let me think, how far to get home?

Alex Moore (Wolves Fancast)

What's your verdict on the match? A pretty dull 0-0 draw. We all got that feeling when seeing the line-up that it was set up for the draw and to save the 'big guns' for Saturday.

In the first half we didn't have much to shout about, in certain spells it was end-to-end but nothing to spark a shot on target for either team.

There was no real dangerous threat from either end. Just a free-kick from Marshall that never worried the keeper.

The second half saw Wolves step up a gear. Ipswich were there for the taking and the fans were screaming for Cav, Costa and Dicko to come on. We got a little excited when they went to warm up.

A few near chances again involving Bod hitting the post and a poor ball when he should have passed to Dave Edwards. Again another free-kick that hit the crossbar and was cleared by the Ipswich defence. A feel of three points lost and one gained. If only Dicko, Cav or Costa had come on.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? No real stand outs.

Saiss is a guilty pleasure, so enjoyable to see a disciplined player who sticks to a position.

Price and Saiss looked like the start of something, a partnership we've all thought would work well all season.

Marshall had something about him at certain times and caused the Ipswich defence the occasional trouble.

At least we stopped the rot.