Ipswich Town 0 Wolves 0 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after the losing streak is finally ended at Ipswich.

Carl Ikeme

One smart save from McGoldrick in the first half - one easy save from McGoldrick in the second. And that was about it. 6/10

Matt Doherty

A slow start, characterised by giving the ball away on a number of occasions. But he improved after the break and linked nicely with Weimann down the right flank. 6/10

Danny Batth

Restored to the XI in place of the suspended Mike Williamson. A couple of jittery moments and a deserved booking but otherwise this was a fairly quiet evening for the captain. 6/10

Kortney Hause

Always looked like he had a mistake in him in the first half. But, as with so many of his team mates, he grew into the game. A solid two-game comeback after his disciplinary issues, which shows maturity on his part. 6/10

George Saville

Did a solid-enough job defensively, doesn't offer much going forward. Seen as he's played out of position he's done a decent job these past two games. Left back is a quandry for Lambert now - does he move Doherty back over? With Marshall at left wing it would mean two right-footers, which is far from ideal. But Saville is very much a stop gap here. 6/10

Jack Price

Back in the team and linked up with Romain Saiss for the first time - a partnership many supporters have been crying out for. Saiss was the more impressive of the pair but Price did okay. Nothing spectacular and nothing silly. Between them the pair offered great protection for the back four and looked to move the ball quickly. Some promise there. 6/10

Romain Saiss

Two good performances after being brought in from the cold. There were too many misplaced passes early on but he began to move the ball with more assurance in the second half. His mobility and intensity have gone up a notch since he was last seen before Christmas. Definitely worth a run in the team now - hopefully he will flourish as on his day he's a class act who offers something different. 7/10

David Edwards

After a poor February this was more like the Edwards of old. His work rate and closing down was important, as ever, but Edwards offered more in an attacking sense in the second half, launching a few counter attacks and making those trademark bursts into the box. 7/10

Andreas Weimann

His best performance in a Wolves shirt. With Costa dropped Weimann played on the right for the first time and he shone. Produced a gorgeous through pass for Doherty early on that nearly led to a penalty, and it was his cross that saw Edwards' header appear to his Knudsen's hand. In the second half he relished Wolves' counter-attacking style and got into numerous excellent positions, swinging over a couple of very good crosses that team mates should have got on the end on. His play was bright and incisive and he got in behind his man a number of times. A real threat. 8/10

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Much sharper than in recent performances. Won more flick-ons and linked well with the trio around him in the second half. Desperately close to breaking his quite remarkable goal drought - which now stands at seven months, 33 appearances and more than 30 hours of football - when he struck the post from a tight angle. 7/10

Ben Marshall

Wolves' best player in the first half. Comfortable on the ball and looked to make things happen. Set pieces were fairly decent too - and he so nearly won the game with two minutes left when his curling 20-yard free kick pinged off the crossbar. His second 90 minutes in four days, so fitness clearly isn't a problem now. We're starting to see why Lambert was so keen to snare the former Blackburn man. 7/10

Substitutes

Helder Costa (for Andreas Weimann, 82)

A surprise to see him dropped but his last good performance was at Liverpool. Has looked fatigued - and with this being such a physical encounter he'll be better off for the rest and hopefully raring to go for Rotherham. No impact in the eight minutes he was given. N/A

Subs not used: Lonergan, Stearman, Iorfa, Coady, Cavaleiro, Dicko.