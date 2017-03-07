Mick McCarthy: I shouldn't have been sacked at Wolves

Mick McCarthy has claimed that Wolves would have avoided Premier League relegation if he wasn't sacked during the club's disastrous 2011/12 season.

The ex-Wolves manager is now in charge at Ipswich Town, the next opponents for Paul Lambert's men, and also believes that Wolves are playing much better than their precarious league position this season suggests.

The 58-year-old was in the hot seat for over five years at Molineux, helping to guide the club to the top flight in 2009 before securing the club's league status with a 15th placed finish the following year.

But after his sacking, Wolves ended their stay in the league before plummeting down to League One. However, the former defender still believes he could have helped the club avoid their double-drop nightmare.

“If you get the sack you’re never happy with how it ended,” He claimed, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

“I’m still belligerent enough to think we wouldn’t have gone down because we’d been in that position before. There were certainly still enough games left to get out of it.

“It wasn’t like the dressing room was against me. It wasn’t like Leicester where they sack the managers and suddenly win two games and look brilliant.

“Poor old TC (Terry Connor) was left on his own. I’m sure we are better together than individually.

“That’s all history though. I loved my time there and have no resentment at all. I have nothing but good things to say about my time there. I loved it.”

With Wolves just a single point above the relegation zone, they travel to Portman Road in a slump which has seen their slim playoff hopes exchanged for a survival battle - but McCarthy thinks Wolves have been playing well enough to get results.

“Paul (Lambert) did get them going and it looked like they would be a force,” said McCarthy. “They played very well on Saturday against Reading, after he made seven changes, and they were unfortunate to lose.

“I think they’ve been playing better than their results. We know that feeling.

“It doesn’t matter how you play, it’s about getting results – certainly when you are in the position that Wolves are in now."

Wolves face the Tractor Boys this evening, a win could lift the club to 19th whilst a loss could drop the club into the drop zone.