Ipswich v Wolves preview: Ivan Cavaleiro back as Paul Lambert eyes killer instinct

Paul Lambert doesn't want to see anyone at Wolves feeling sorry for themselves – as he was handed a fitness boost for tonight's clash against Ipswich Town.

Wolves travel to face Mick McCarthy's mid-table Tractor Boys tonight in desperate need of a result to end a miserable six-game losing streak that has derailed their season.

They will do so with Portuguese wide man Ivan Cavaleiro back in their ranks.

Cavaleiro has been missing for six weeks with a knee injury but having returned to training is set to be in the squad at Portman Road.

Lambert said of the winger: “Getting Cavaleiro back will be a big plus.

“Cav gives you something, the same as Helder (Costa). The onus has been on Helder which I think has been unfair in certain moments.”

Lambert has been generally pleased with recent performances but Wolves' lack of a killer instinct has haunted them, as it did at Reading on Saturday.

The head coach is staying positive – and wants his players to have the same mentality.

"We had a chat, I asked them their views and their general feeling is they're playing well," Lambert said.

"It's not as if they're defending for long periods and are walking away thinking they deserved to lose.

"There's a lot of positivity. If they keep that, and don't let the game get downbeat, they've every chance.

"Once they come through this they'll be better players for it.

"I don't want to see anyone's head down or feeling sorry for themselves, including staff.

"As a manager you take the lead. I won't walk away from it or not meet it head on – you take the good and the bad and you meet it head on."

Wolves have only scored three goals in those six defeats.

"When you're in the last third of the pitch you've got to play with freedom," Lambert said.

"We get into great areas – it's that last pass or that extra bit of care or quality that's missing at the minute.

"We have to get through this, we have to build. Hopefully that starts on Tuesday.

"I've never known a situation where, looking back at the stats – and I'm not really one for stats – we're dominating the ball and the game.

"But the big stat is the scoreline."

Lambert made six changes at Reading, bringing in Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss from the cold among others.

With tonight's opposition – managed of course by former Wolves boss McCarthy – having a very different style, there may be changes again.

Lambert added: "Romain was excellent. We can play him at the back as well, I thought he was very good.

"Playing in a three probably suited him more because it gave him people around him. As a footballer, and technically, he's very good.

"We've got a lot of games to come, it's a relentless programme so I'll have to see how the lads are. There may be one or two changes, I'll see how they feel.

"I've a lot of time for Mick, I know he did great here, I've come across him a few times.

"It'll be a really tough game, I've been to Portman Road a few times, I like going down there and it's a good place to play football.

"The way Reading try to play and the way Ipswich try to play will be totally different, there's no right or wrong way.

"We know it'll be physical and we have to pick a team that's going to stand up to it.

"It's up to us to make sure we get above that line, get as far as we can go and then next year really rebuild this place.

"We have to come through this as a club. We just need to finish off our dominance with goals."