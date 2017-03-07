Cameron Borthwick-Jackson well short of required level for Wolves boss Paul Lambert

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has to show a ‘lot more’ to force his way into Paul Lambert’s first team plans, the Wolves boss has stated.

Manchester United loanee Borthwick-Jackson has yet to play under Lambert since he was appointed in November.

The 20-year-old again featured for his parent club's under-23 side again on Monday night and seems unlikely to feature in a Wolves shirt again.

Matt Doherty was dropped for Saturday’s defeat at Reading but Borthwick-Jackson still wasn’t in the squad, with George Saville preferred instead.

Lambert said: “I think Cameron is falling short at the minute.

“He would have to show a lot more. He’s doing alright in training but there’s more he has to do.

“It’s a bit of lack of fitness as well, even though he’s played in the under-23s.

“At this moment in time he needs more.”

Doherty didn’t start a league game for the first time since December 2015.

The Wolves boss said a lack of competition at left back was behind a dip in form for the Irishman.

“I think his level had gone down,” Lambert added. “I think Doc needs pressure coming from certain quarters.

“He’s been really consistent since I’ve been here, I just think he needs pressure.

“Left back’s not his normal position, ideally I want a left-footer playing left back. Right back is probably his normal role.

“I just think he came off the standard I expect from him. Sometimes you need a jolt from somewhere to get you back on track.

“The level of consistency he showed prior to the Birmingham game, he came off it a bit.”