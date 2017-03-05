Wolves verdict: Fans short of hope after another defeat

Our fans see an improved performance but are nervous for the two months ahead.

Chris Hughes

What's your verdict on the match? A poor game with few chances won by a fluke goal and another case of Wolves not tracking runners at a set piece.

After a lifeless first half, with only one shot on target for each side, you'd be forgiven for thinking the game would end goalless even if it went on for a week!

The first five minutes of the second half saw Reading lead when a shot heading for the corner flag bounced in off their centre forward before Marshall out-Edwardsed Dave Edwards to equalise with his first meaningful contribution of the game.

For 10 minutes after the equaliser we looked up for it but created little of note aside from a determined run and shot from Coady before we were inevitably undone by a former Albion player with 12 minutes to go. If McShane had been given any more space he could've landed a jumbo jet in the gap in our defensive line.

To our credit we defended well from open play and didn't allow a single shot on target from open play all game but going forward we again lacked any creative spark.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Saiss was the standout player on the field. Sat centrally behind Edwards and Coady, he marshalled the area between the midfield and defensive lines well and made the game look effortless, recycling possession nearly once we'd won it.

Hause and Williamson, the latter's two silly bookings aside, looked excellent as a centre half pairing with Iorfa back to his old self after a break.

Edwards, while covering plenty of ground, made little impact. Numerous times he 'nearly' made a tackle or an interception but didn't quite get there. As usual, he was limited to 10-15 yard passes backwards and sideways with little creative impact. Not ideal from someone in the number 10 role.

Saville is clearly not a left back and was beaten several times early while never quite being in the right position.

Marshall, despite scoring, offered very little and I fail to recall him beating his man once during the game.

Rob Cartwright

What's your verdict on the match?

When you're stuck down at the bottom, things seem to go against you more often.

So, a 'goal' for Wolves wasn't given, followed by a cruel deflection for their first goal.

Add to that, their winner was from a free kick that shouldn't have been given and was offside. To cap the day, Williamson was wrongly sent off.

It was good to see Williamson start and also Saiss. They both justified their places.

How Cameron Borthwick-Jackson cannot get the left back place ahead of Saville, I will never understand.

It was a poor first half. There was nothing between the two teams. Wolves were the better team in the second half and deserved something from the game. How Reading were 25 points above us I will never know. It's inevitable that Wolves fans will be overly harsh on the team, but this was a much improved display. Not great, but much improved.

A number of Reading fans told me Wolves were the better team, on the day, by far. They couldn't understand how we were so low in the league!!!

There are lots of issues at Wolves. The main one is the recruitment of very average players whilst leaving glaring holes in our midfield and forward line.

The players, once again, probably did their best. A number of them are just not good enough for this level. The Championship has moved on. Those 'just' good enough three/four years ago are now holding us back and on a downward spiral.

Thelwell and his merry bunch of men should be hanging their heads in shame. This is mismanagement of the football side of the highest order.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Saiss was our best player - the only one in our midfield who could pick a pass and then make it. He is prone to getting caught in possession but invariably wins it back immediately.

Dicko looked sharp again and I was disappointed when he was taken off, as we were on top at the time.

Williamson, Hause and Iorfa were decent.

Saville is Saville! I see nothing to justify his place. I expect he will turn up in goal next! Costa didn't look interested. Marshall was poor, but did get into the box to meet Dicko's cross and score.

Edwards? Well I noticed two tackles in the first half and can only recall one other touch. Impact on game - zero.

Ikeme had hardly anything to do. He didn't do that too well either. I've had a feeling for a few weeks now that he is not deserving his place at the moment.

Weimann came on for last 20 minutes and that was the end of our threat.

These are desperate times. It's still in our own hands. The question is - do these players have the mental toughness to grind out five wins?

We are lacking any leadership on the field and have done for at least two years. This is what worries me. I don't see anyone of the current squad standing proud and rallying his troops.

Peter Abbott (London Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? We were definitely unlucky to lose at Reading especially with their first goal, a wicked deflection the like of which I don't think I've ever seen before in a Wolves game.

Wolves were seriously ahead on points in second half before Reading got their headed winner for which there was poor marking of, I think, three forwards, any of whom could have scored.

Fans wanted changes and we got them. There was a wholly reshuffled defence with Saiss sitting in front making up a midfield three and then Marshall playing in front of Saville. We probably set up this way to keep the point we started with and, if only the Gods had been with us, we could have nicked a win.

However it was yet another defeat with our rollercoaster ride stuck at the bottom and, even worse, may have just turned into a dark tunnel that we must endure to the end of the season.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Ikeme - no clangers however fans around me were pointing out that none of his kick outs were finding a Wolves man.

Saville - surprisingly picked ahead of Doherty and effectively playing out of position at left back? Cracking shot when he advanced, much as Doherty does, in the second half though.

Hause, Iorfa and Williamson - only issue was conceding Reading's winner. I thought Williamson was unlucky to see two yellow cards and be sent off.

Coady - excitable as ever in midfield but little real output apart from one shot bringing the best out of Al Habsi.

Edwards - he picks himself and as deserving captain.

Saiss - at last under Lambert, picked and showed his undoubted class, we need to stick with this approach. My man of the match.

Costa - one decent run five mins before half time but little else except when Wolves were on top

Dicko - quiet game, but again difficult with very few opportunities coming his way.

Marshall - surprising choice but, boy, did he enjoy his goal and this showed in his play directly afterwards when Wolves were in the ascendancy.

Russ Evers (Hatherton Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? Let's just wind abuser Wolf in Liverpool up from the start. One up front does not work. It's been proved at Wolves for most of the years, if not all, we have tried it.

At Reading we had a much changed side but this season's Stephen Ward, George Saville, was an utter liability at left back and managed to surpass his usual inadequacies in midfield.

How he and the crisp packet Edwards get picked week in week out surely warrants a Government investigation.

Having said all of that the worst team won with a ridiculous deflected opener followed by a winner scored by another useless ex-Sandwell fool given the freedom of Berkshire with a near post header. Where was the defence? Where was the keeper?

Otherwise we played well in patches and fairly well overall but the lack of an attacking threat undoes us time after time.

Make no mistake this was an improvement but it's no good preparing a feast if you don't have a knife and fork to eat it with.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Nearly everyone was OK but Ben Marshall surprised us the most and deserved the goal. Who played badly? Saville - absolutely dire.