Reading 2 Wolves 1 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after an improved performance yields the same result - another defeat.

Carl Ikeme

Wrong-footed for the first goal, didn't move for the second. And Reading's only other attempt on target was a bobbling 35-yard free kick. 6/10

Dominic Iorfa

Not seen during any of February's debuts but he made a solid return here. Galloped forward on many occasions, finding himself in some promising positions and getting to the byline. End product sometimes came up short but this was a pleasing return to the XI. Gave everything. 7/10

Mike Williamson

First league appearance since November 2015, but he won't be playing on Tuesday night after his late red card. On reflection the second yellow was harsh - he's got both his hands up and is stood still when Kermorgant runs into him. Otherwise this was an accomplished Championship comeback. 7/10

Kortney Hause

His boss showed great faith in him by restoring him to the XI after his discipline issues pre-Blues - and he rewarded him. Hause did all that was asked of him, and generally did so with style and aplomb. 7/10

George Saville

A surprise to see him start at left-back (which doesn't say much for Cameron Borthwick-Jackson's chances of ever playing in a gold shirt again) and, after a shaky start in which dangerman Adrian Popa threatened to run him ragged, Saville more than held his own, to the extent that Popa was withdrawn on the hour mark. Not his position but Saville approached the task with minimum fuss, as we've come to expect from him. 6/10

Conor Coady

Back in midfield and had a real purple patch to coincide with Wolves' best spell of the game for 25 minutes in the second half. Set up a couple of chances with crosses from the corners of the box and then brilliantly tackled and broke from midfield before forcing Ali Al Habsi into a sprawling low save. Good drive and energy and he linked well with Iorfa. 7/10

Romain Saiss

Brought in from the cold to make his first start since December. The nature of the task at hand, against Reading's generally side-to-side passing tactics, suited him and after a sloppy start with a few dodgy passes he did well. Mopped up a lot of Reading's attacks, added composure and technique to the midfield. Also 'scored' with the goal that never was - his first-half header clearly crossed the line. A welcome return. 7/10

David Edwards

Key to stifling Reading's midfield, particularly in the first half. The Royals didn't have an attempt on goal until the 38th minute and Edwards, as well as Saiss and Coady, were to thank for that. Had one chance with a second half header - he connected well but directed it straight at the keeper. 6/10

Helder Costa

Almost produced the bit of Costa magic we've been waiting for when he embarked on a 40-yard dash that ended with what Wolves thought should have been a penalty for handball from his blocked shot. Not his most effective game - he seemed to be overthinking things at times. Wolves need him back to his best. 6/10

Nouha Dicko

Great work for the goal, finding a yard and sending a superb ball across goal. A high amount of effort and endeavour but the chances didn't really fall his way save for a shot from a tight angle into the side netting. 6/10

Ben Marshall

An improvement on his debut against Wigan, that's for sure. Another who grew into the game as it went on. Full marks for his goal - yes it was from six yards but how many times have decent balls into the box gone to waste in recent months, with no one gambling to get on the end of them? Also set up the Saiss "goal" with a decent corner. 6/10

Substitutes

Andreas Weimann (for Dicko, 72

Used up front for the first time but wasn't really in the game - Reading scored shortly after his arrival and Wolves' attacks were generally power-puff thereafter. 5/10

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (for Saville, 84)

Too late to make an impact. N/A

Matt Doherty (for Coady, 92)

Had started in Wolves' last 57 Championship matches but was surprisingly dropped. N/A

Subs not used: Lonergan, Batth, Price, Enobakhare.