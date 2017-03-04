Wolves transfers: Paul Lambert eyes four 'vital' summer signings

Paul Lambert has labelled this summer's transfer activity for Wolves as 'vital' – as he eyes up three or four new signings.

Lambert is already in discussions about budgets and targets for this summer, provided Wolves avoid relegation to League One.

The head coach said getting to 50 points as soon as possible was clearly his immediate priority – but that work was already going on to source prime transfer targets.

"There’s so much to get done," he said. "I think it’ll be fine tuning, three or four top players to come in. I think the kids will get better, a year older. I think the core here is good, I’ve no problem with that. But it needs a few top ones to come right in, I know what’s required.

"The summer is vital.

"We’re talking (with the owners) at the minute. We’re concentrating on getting that 50-point mark. I think the potential is huge but you have to make sure you’re never in this (league) position.

"The club’s been great. I know the ambition of the club. There’s been a lot of turmoil here and there’s been no stability.

"The fans have seen the new owners come in and hope it’s going to take off.

"We have to build something. The club’s in really good hands with the owners.

"They know what we’re trying to do, they know we have to stabilise this and get to the summer, which is a big marker. (The owners) are learning the British game as well. They’ll see things they like and don’t like and make their own judgement.

"There are things I’ve told them I don’t think are good enough and things I’ve told them I think are good.

"We’ve had meetings and there’s no problem on that front. I’m glad the dialogue is really good, it’s important."

The turnover of managers and head coaches, particularly in the Championship, is extremely high. But Lambert reiterated the message is "don't panic", from the whole club.

"That’s football, you lose four league games and people think what’s going on there," he added.

"I’m too long in the tooth and been involved in too many clubs, nothing’s going to smack me in the face in that way.

"Clubs do panic quickly, I’ve been involved in them. Nothing really surprises me. It’s not my biggest test being a manager, far from it.

"I think it’s a great club, I enjoy being here. It needs help in the summer, the owner’s know that.

"So we need to get to the 50-point mark as quick as we can and push on in the summer."

Lambert also said others need to pick up the mantle from Helder Costa, with the winger having been below his best in recent weeks.

"He’s probably come off the level he was at but he’s still a major threat," Lambert added.

"There’s no player alive that hits top form every single week.

"He’s had one or two games where he’s dipped but he’s got that magic and can still hurt teams with a pass or a goal.

"We need others to be stepping up."