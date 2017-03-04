Reading 2 Wolves 1 - Report and pictures

Wolves crashed to a sixth consecutive defeat as they lost 2-1 at Reading and dropped to within a point of the relegation zone.

After a dire first half Yann Kermorgant put Reading in front on 48 minutes when he deflected a long-range shot past a helpless Ikeme.

Wolves equalised almost immediately when Ben Marshall tapped Nouha Dicko's cross home.

Paul Lambert's team dominated the rest of the half but couldn't force a second goal - and were punished when Paul McShane headed a free kick home against the run of play 12 minutes from time.

Much-changed Wolves' misery was compounded when Mike Willamson was sent off for a second booking late on.

Analysis

"When you’re on top you have to finish teams off," said Paul Lambert this week.

Wolves couldn't make their bosses' words a reality - and they were duly punished, writes Tim Spiers at the Madejski.

Lambert's team dominated for almost 30 minutes of the second half, when the score was at 1-1. They created a number of chances and got into even more promising positions...but that clinical touch just wasn't there.

Lacklustre Reading duly edged back in front and Wolves couldn't muster a response, as they had so impressively when falling behind in the 48th minute.

They had double the number of shots of their high-flying hosts and even enjoyed more possession than them in the second half.

But the statistics mean nothing. Other than the one that reads "played six, lost six".

If Wolves perform like they did in the second half more often than not over the next 13 games, they should be fine.

But assumptions are fruitless at this stage - and with Wolves only a point from the drop it'll be panic stations for their frustrated supporters. And Wolves only get out of this if they find that killer touch in front of goal. Otherwise they are running the very real risk of an unthinkable relegation.

Lambert said he'd make changes - but it was a surprise to see as many as six made as the Wolves boss went for broke.

In from the cold came Dominic Iorfa, Mike Williamson (for his first league appearance since November 2015), Romain Saiss (his first start since December), Ben Marshall (for his second Wolves start) and Nouha Dicko, the latter recalled after his scoring off the bench against Blues.

And Kortney Hause also came into the XI, after being dropped for that Blues defeat for being unfit to train earlier in the week.

If Lambert's team personnel caused a surprise then his tactics didn't. Wolves looked to keep it tight and compact and frustrate the possession-friendly Royals, who saw 65 per cent of the ball in the first half but did nothing with it.

Indeed, the first save Carl Ikeme had to make was in the 39th minute when a long-range free kick dribbled into his arms.

The was the first shot on or off target from either team, which accurately hints at how dull the football on show was.

Not that that will have bothered Wolves or Lambert, who after five successive defeats came with a game plan to not get beat - and hit Reading on the counter wherever possible through Dicko and Helder Costa.

On the stroke of half time Costa came to life, ending a run from halfway with a curling shot that was deflected for a corner. From that, Ben Marshall's inswinger was met by Williamson whose header was cleared off the line.

That was it for goalmouth action in the first 45. On his return to the team Saiss was occasionally sloppy in possession but also mopped up some Reading attacks, while George Saville held his own against the rapid Adrian Popa and Williamson and Hause did all that was asked of them, generally with aplomb.

Wolves had barely shown their attacking teeth - but that changed early in the second half, despite falling behind in the 48th minute.

Lambert's team reacted brilliantly to Kermorgant's fortunate opener, for which he stuck a leg out to divert a 25-yarder past Ikeme.

They attacked with purpose and vigour, in big numbers, with Coady coming into his own.

Their equaliser arrived just two minutes after Reading's goal, with Dicko teeing up Marshall for an easy first in Wolves colours from six yards.

Then they ramped up the pressure, with Coady's cross skimming off Iorfa's head, a low Coady shot from 20 yards after a burst from midfield testing Ali Al Habsi and then another centre from the same player headed at the keeper by David Edwards.

Dicko then fired into the side netting from a tight angle. It was Wolves' game for the taking and they looked a team transformed.

Reading reacted with substitutions but they couldn't change the tide of the game, it was all Wolves and they continued to press, with Coady and the rampant Iorfa both excelling and Costa and Marshall looking dangerous down the flanks.

On came Andreas Weimann for his first go up front in a Wolves shirt, replacing Dicko. Wolves were full of confidence - Saville's 25-yarder was well saved and even Williamson tried a 20-yard volley.

That all-important clinical touch was all that was missing. How often has that been said of late?

And then, with 12 minutes to go, came the inevitable Reading winner. With their first meaningful attempt since scoring, the Royals re-took the lead though a regulation McShane header from a free kick.

Wolves threw men forward - and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson entered the fray - but Al Habsi wasn't tested again.

Mike Williamson's late red just added to the misery.

Key moments

45 - After Costa's shot is deflected for a corner, Marshall's inswinger reaches Williamson whose header is blocked right on the line.

48 - GOAL - A hopeful long-range shot is deflected by Kermorgant - it completely wrongfoots a stranded Ikeme and rolls into the net.

50 - GOAL - Dicko crosses low from the right of the box and there's Marshall to slide the ball home from six yards.

78 - GOAL - McShane puts Reading in front against the run of play, heading home a right-wing free kick.

86 - RED CARD - Williamson earns his second booking for a foul as Reading look to break in their own half.

Teams

Reading (4-3-3): Al-Habsi; Gunter, Moore, McShane (c); Blackett; Van den Berg (Evans, 71), Swift, Williams; Beerens (Grabban, 63), Popa (Meite, 63), Kermorgant. Subs: Jaakkola, Obita, Kelly, Mutch.

Goals: Kermorgant (48), McShane (78)

Wolves (4-3-3): Ikeme; Iorfa, Williamson, Hause, Saville (Bodvarsson, 84); Coady, Edwards (c), Saiss; Costa, Dicko (Weimann, 72), Marshall. Subs: Lonergan, Batth, Doherty, Price, Enobakhare.

Goals: Marshall (50)

Red card: Williamson (86)

Attendance: 18,629 (1,814 Wolves fans)

Referee: Andy Madley (Yorkshire)

Position in the table

21st (35 from 33 matches)