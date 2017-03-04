Conor Coady: Belief is the key for Wolves relegation fight

Conor Coady says 'belief' is the key attribute Wolves need to get them out of a relegation scrap.

Wolves travel to Reading today looking to end a run of five consecutive defeats that has derailed their season.

Paul Lambert's team then visit Ipswich Town on Tuesday before hosting bottom of the table Rotherham at Molineux next weekend.

Coady is convinced Wolves will get out of trouble. He said: "It’s all about belief, that’s exactly what it is.

"Only a month ago we were playing good football, winning games and on the up.

"It’s at this time you need belief in the players, in everyone at the club, that you’ll get out of it. Because I certainly do. But we need to get ourselves out of it and quick. I’ve got full trust and confidence in this whole team.

"Teams go through rocky patches, we’re going through one at the minute and we need to have that belief and self-confidence to get out of it, which we do.

"We’re up for the fight, 100 per cent. We know where we are and it’s in our hands – we’ve got 14 games left and we need to win matches.

"We’ve got good players and a great manager who’s teaching us different things week in, week out.

"The gaffer is brilliant, he speaks to everyone and lets you know where you stand, what he wants from you on and off the pitch.

"It’s something the boys have taken to – we appreciate what he’s trying to do, so it’s about listening to him as much as we can."

Coady has been a regular at right-back in recent weeks, a position he's never played in before.

The 24-year-old said he's enjoying it, but admitted he's got plenty to improve on if he's to stay there.

"I love it there," he added. "If the gaffer wants me at right back I want to become the best right back I can for him and the club.

"It’s about learning and hopefully becoming a better player.

I’ve learned all kinds. The positional side of things is massive as a defender but as a full-back in general your positioning is huge in terms of how you want to play and how you go forward.

"On the other hand, if I want to carry on playing there it’s about improving going forward.

"It’s about giving Helder as much support as possible. Another big one for me is my crossing, I need to improve that if I’m going to stay there.

"I’ve never played at right-back in my life so I’m quite happy with how I’m doing at the minute but it’s about improving what I don’t think is the best, which is quite a lot, I’m not a perfect player but I’ll always give 100 per cent."

Coady is looking to develop his partnership down that right flank with £13million record signing Helder Costa.

The former Huddersfield man had high praise for the Portuguese winger.

"Helder is one of the best players I’ve ever played with," he added. "When he’s on his game he’s absolutely frightening and no one in the league could probably get near him.

"For us to have in this team and firing we need to get him the ball as much as possible, get him inside, shots on goal, crosses and get on the front foot."

Fifth-placed Reading represent a very tough test for Lambert's struggling side.

But Coady said they didn't fear the Royals, having won away at Newcastle, Stoke City and Liverpool this season.

"We won’t fear anyone, we’ve gone away to some grounds this season and performed really well and we want to do that at Reading," he said.

"It’s about us taking the game to them and hopefully scoring a few goals.

"We’ve had a good week’s training, the gaffer has got his points across and we want to take that into the game.

"They’ve got that philosophy which their manager has instilled and wants to stick to.

"It’s about doing what we’re good at, trying to run and harry them, winning the ball back quickly and as high as we possibly can to try and create a few chances.

"They’re a good team but we can’t worry about them, we’ve got to concentrate on ourselves.

"We’ve got a game plan and we know what we need to do as a team."