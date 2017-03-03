Under-18 coach Jerry Gill leaves Wolves

Under-18 coach Jerry Gill has left Wolves by mutual consent.

The 46-year-old took charge of the under-18s last summer, replacing former Wolves striker Chris Iwelumo who left after just six days in the job following a change of heart.

Ex-Blues player Gill had been with Norwich’s academy for two years before moving to Compton Park.

His departure means Wolves are looking for their fourth under-18 coach in under three years. Rob Edwards had the role if the 2014/14 season before being promoted to first-team coach.

Academy boss Gareth Prosser said: “After careful consideration, Jerry has decided to seek a new challenge elsewhere and leaves after 18 months with us at Wolves.

“Jerry is recognised as an excellent coach and we would like to thank him for all his hard work in helping to successfully develop our young players.

“We would like to wish him well for the future.”

Gill said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Wolves, and would like to thank everyone who has helped me in the role of developing the club’s young players.

“I have decided it is the right time for me to seek a fresh challenge in the game, but would like to take this opportunity to wish Wolves every success in the future.”