Jorge Mendes earned staggering £1.3m from Wolves Helder Costa deal

Super-Agent Jorge Mendes made a cool £1.3million from the deal that brought winger Helder Costa to Wolves, Benfica have revealed.

Mendes’ cut was divulged by Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira during an interview with Portuguese TV. Vieira told the CMTV station his club will receive a total of 15m euros (£13m) for the flying winger, paid over two years.

And he said Benfica paid 10 per cent to Mendes’ company Gestefute.

Vieira said: “With us it is clear: we pay the commissions to the entrepreneurs, everyone knows what the relationship we have with Jorge Mendes.

“The contracts are made. Let’s talk about Jorge Mendes – the controversy is always on him.

“This will become more and more noticeable, because we work more and more. What I do is say: This is what we want for the player.

“He’ll sell him later. What he (Mendes) gets is his job.”

And the Benfica chief added: “Helder Costa... has a staggered payment in two years.

“Today, the great reference of Portuguese football in Europe is Benfica, which is why Helder Costa was sold for 15 million euros.

“We paid 10 per cent of commission to Gestifute.”

Costa signed a four-and-a-half year contract with Wolves when his loan move was made permanent during the January transfer window.