Crucial weekend for Wolves in the fight for survival

As weekends go, it looks like a pivotal one in the battle to beat the drop to League One.

And, yes, Wolves are knee-deep in that battle, make no bones about it.

They travel to face fifth-placed Reading tomorrow knowing that defeat could see them dumped in the bottom three at 5pm.

While Paul Lambert’s side face the arduous task of trying to get a result at the Madejski, where the Royals have won 11 and draw four of their 17 home matches this season, elsewhere their relegation rivals face off.

Blackburn, in 21st, host 22nd-placed Wigan, while Bristol City – who are one place below Wolves in 20th – welcome 19th-placed Burton Albion to Ashton Gate.

Wolves currently sit a flimsy two points ahead of Blackburn and are trying to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions after a nightmare run in February.

The last time they lost six in a row was in April 2012 on their way to relegation from the Premier League.

A season later many felt that Wolves, managed by Stale Solbakken and then Dean Saunders, were too good to go down.

And yet comparisons between that season and this are becoming too regular for Wolves fans to feel in the slightest bit comfortable.

After 32 games in 2012/13 Wolves were one point and one place above the drop zone. Now it’s two places and two points.

Lambert isn’t sugar-coating the mess his team are in, and knows every game is a big one from now on.

He said earlier this week: “They’re all big games (now).

“But I try to do that anyway, I didn’t treat Liverpool any differently to Wigan, for me it’s the same.

“That’s why I never get too high or low on certain things.”

The Wolves boss also hinted at changes for tomorrow’s game.

Bright Enobakhare and Nouha Dicko could freshen up a forward line that has struggled for goals – scoring twice in five matches – with Dicko ending his 20-game goalless drought following his injury comeback during the 2-1 defeat to Blues.

Ben Marshall is also pushing for his second start for the club after moving from Blackburn for £1.2million.

And Kortney Hause is available for selection again after being dropped for the Blues defeat owing to being unfit to train earlier in the week.

In midfield, George Saville’s place is likely to be at risk after he was withdrawn at half-time in that Blues game.

Lee Evans and Romain Saiss, who has featured in recent squads after previously being sidelined after the African Cup of Nations, are options to come into the midfield should Lambert make changes.

Wolves will certainly be glad to be back on the road after four successive home defeats.

Their home record in the worst in the division, yet they’re 12th in the away table with 20 points from 16 matches.

And Lambert will certainly be pleased that February is out of the way.

Wolves endured the worst month of any team in the EFL – and the worst February in the club’s history.