Wolves v Huddersfield game rescheduled for April

Wolves home game with Huddersfield has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 25.

Molineux

The fixture has twice been postponed due to involvement of both clubs in the FA Cup.

Originally scheduled for January 28, the game was moved when both reached the competition's fourth round.

The revised date of last Tuesday also saw a postponement with the Terriers involved in a fifth round replay with Manchester City 24 hours later.

