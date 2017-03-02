Steve Bull: Losing streak leaves Wolves in a right mess

Well, where on earth do we start this week?

Five defeats in a row have left us in a right mess that we need to get out of sooner rather than later.

How we can have almost the same team that played so well against Chelsea fall flat on their backsides against Blues, I don’t know.

The league is your bread and butter, that’s where you should be performing week in, week out but lately we’ve saved our best performances for the big FA Cup ties.

I’m struggling to put my finger on where it’s all gone wrong. Against Blues you shouldn’t need any problem turning up for a derby on a Friday night in front of a big crowd at Molineux.

I thought we were in the game for the first 15 minutes and then a clumsy mistake from Carl Ikeme, one that he doesn’t make very often, gives them a goal.

And then for the second we’ve switched off again, just a few minutes later.

You have to switch on for 90 minutes. Look at Vardy after he scored the other day, pointing to his head and saying concentrate.

That’s what you have to do, not concede another sloppy goal.

The red card helped get us back in the game but it shouldn’t take that – it should be a tackle from one of our lads or a good shot that gets us going again.

The only positive was Nouha Dicko scoring his goal. Hopefully it’s the first of a few in the coming games because we certainly need it. It’ll be a weight off his shoulders.

I’d like to see him and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson paired together, they’ve got the big man little man combination and in theory, with Dicko playing off the last man with his pace, it’s a partnership that would work all day long.

With two away games coming I expect Paul Lambert will continue with one up front. But he’ll have to do something different in what will be two very tough matches.

I was very sad to hear of the death of Steve Smith, who worked at Wolves for many years.

Smithy was Wolfie in the early days and ended up doing loads of jobs at the club, a proper odd-job man.

He was a jolly little chap and part of the furniture at Wolves, one of those friendly faces who make the club what it is.

I speak on behalf of all the lads from my era when I say he will be sorely missed.