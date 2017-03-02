Paul Lambert pleased by Kortney Hause and Jordan Graham Wolves reaction

Paul Lambert says he’s pleased with the reaction Kortney Hause and Jordan Graham have shown since they were disciplined by the club.

Hause is training with the first team while Graham is continuing the latter stages of his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

Lambert told the Express & Star that both players had apologised for their indiscretion, which saw them sent home after being not in a fit enough state to train.

Centre-half Hause was dropped from squad to face Blues last Friday as further punishment. But the Wolves boss is pleased with what he’s seen from the pair since he disciplining them.

“I’ve seen what I wanted, especially in Kortney’s case because he’s training with me,” he said. “Kortney’s trained since last week and they’ve both apologised..

“Jordan’s come back from injury and is getting there with his rehab, he’s doing OK on that front.

“I stick by the stance that they’re disciplined and then they come back in.

“I don’t hold any grudges, they’re back in and have to earn the right to play again.

“I expect that (reaction), I demand we’re professional as a club.”

Lambert was adamant the indiscipline was a one-off – and not indicative of the dressing room as a whole.

“It’s the only situation I’ve encountered since I’ve been here,” he added,

“They’re an easy group to manage because they’re good guys, with their manners and the way they work, they work really hard and there’s no question of their intensity or standards not being great, they give everything in training.

“I don’t have any problems on that front. One thing I find is that they’re a really close group. They marshal themselves pretty well to an extent.

“They look after themselves and the dressing room – they don’t put up with anything.

“They’re an honest, young group. When you have situations like this (Wolves’ current league position) you need bigger players to step to the fore and stop the slide and any negativity. On that side they’re good.”